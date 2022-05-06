Food vendors wait for customers at Raohe Street Night Market in Taipei yesterday, as the number of daily domestic COVID-19 cases surpassed 30,000 for the first time.
Photo: CNA
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains