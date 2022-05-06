COVID-19 insurers undecided on using rapid antigen tests

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Insurance associations and the Financial Supervisory Commission are undecided about how to handle compensation for COVID-19 insurance policyholders who test positive for the disease in rapid antigen tests.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would on Thursday next week start counting people in home quarantine who test positive for COVID-19 with rapid tests as confirmed cases.

Currently, only people who test positive using the more reliable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been counted as confirmed.

A man holds a COVID-19 antigen self test kit in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Whether a policyholder who is identified as a confirmed case after testing positive with a rapid test receives compensation would depend on the terms of their policy, the Non-life Insurance Association of the Republic of China said in a statement on Wednesday.

Most policy terms require that policyholders be diagnosed by a doctor before claiming compensation for contracting an infectious disease, the association said.

When the government considers rapid test positives as confirmed cases and sends them a notification of home quarantine, policyholders could use the document to claim compensation for being quarantined, it said.

The commission said it would provide guidance for local insurers when the CECC officially changes its policy on confirming cases.

So far insurance companies have only recognized the results of a PCR test performed by doctors at hospitals.

As of Friday last week, 2.27 million COVID-19 insurance policies had been sold, up 1.23 million from a month earlier, while premiums rose to NT$1.71 billion (US$57.95 million) from NT$916 million, commission data showed.

Insurers have compensated 20,450 policyholders with total payments of NT$875 million, 70 percent higher than a month earlier, data showed.

The period of limitation for insurance claims is two years, under the Insurance Act (保險法), the association said.