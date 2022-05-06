Net fund outflows from foreign investors totaled US$4.68 billion last month, which is slightly down from a month earlier, but still comparatively high, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed yesterday.
The commission revised its March data, raising the net foreign fund outflows from US$5.94 billion to US$6.89 billion, as some foreign investors corrected their reporting, the FSC said.
March’s revised number is still the second largest in a single month over the past three years, after US$10.3 billion in March 2020, commission data showed.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
Last month’s net fund outflows correlated with foreign investors’ selling a net NT$259.5 billion (US$8.79 billion) of local shares, which was down 1.6 percent from NT$263.9 billion a month earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.
Several financial and technology stocks were net sold by foreign investors last month, such as Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and Innolux Corp (群創), TWSE data showed.
On the other hand, China Airlines (中華航空), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) were net bought by foreign investors, data showed.
The discrepancy between fund outflows and share sales could be attributed to some investors not transferring the funds overseas after selling the shares, as they were looking for other investment targets, the commission said.
In the first four months of the year, net fund outflows from foreign investors totaled US$6.32 billion, compared with US$9.56 billion a year earlier, FSC data showed.
In the first four months of the year, foreign investors sold a net NT$641 billion of shares of local companies listed on the TWSE, and sold a net NT$34.2 billion of shares of companies listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), the commission’s data showed.
Separately, Chinese investors reported no fund outflows or inflows last month, while they registered total net fund outflows of US$12 million for the first four months of the year, data showed.
During the January-to-April period, Chinese investors sold a net NT$855 million of local shares of companies listed on the TWSE and sold a net NT$207 million of shares of companies listed on the TPEX, data showed.
