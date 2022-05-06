Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday reported that net profit last quarter surged more than sevenfold to NT$417 million (US$14.13 million) from NT$53 million in the previous quarter, thanks to price increases, but it warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China would hamper revenue this quarter.
On an annual basis, net profit dipped 31.15 percent from NT$685 million. Earnings per share soared to NT$1.82 last quarter from NT$0.21 in the previous quarter, but declined from NT$2.94 a year earlier.
Increases in the prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips boosted Adata’s gross margin to 15.5 percent last quarter, compared with 10.65 percent in the previous quarter and 19.07 percent a year earlier.
Photo courtesy of Adata Technology Co via CNA
“The company’s business was affected by factory shutdowns, logistics and brick-and-mortar stores closing in China as local governments imposed COVID-19 curbs. The war in Ukraine, and high inflation in the US and Europe added to the weakness in demand last month,” Adata said in a statement.
As a result, revenue fell 10.69 percent to NT$2.91 billion last month from NT$3.26 billion in March, representing an annual reduction of 19.32 percent from NT$3.6 billion, it said.
The company expects this quarter to be the weakest of the year before a significant rebound in demand during the second half, as the PC market would likely return to normal, the statement said.
Stable demand for servers and a pickup in 5G smartphone shipments would also help boost growth momentum, it added.
“As such, during the third quarter, overall memory demand will improve significantly from the second quarter,” Adata said.
It also expects its new businesses — including electric tricycles, gaming and industrial products — to add to overall growth.
Adata reported NT$12.67 billion in cumulative revenue in the first four months of the year, down 0.24 percent from NT$12.7 billion a year earlier.
Separately, DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) reported that revenue shrank 2.11 percent to NT$6.6 billion last month, compared with NT$6.74 billion in March. On an annual basis, revenue dropped 10.76 percent from NT$7.39 billion.
Nanya Technology said it expected prices to change little this quarter, given that component shortages are easing.
DRAM prices could be flat, or drop by a low single-digit percentage point this quarter from last quarter, it said.
