RETAIL
Starbucks runs from union
Starbucks Corp interim CEO Howard Schultz on Tuesday announced fresh investment in US stores and employees as the company seeks to head off a unionization campaign, while it reported strong North American sales that offset weakness in China. The company plans further investment of US$200 million in “our core US business” this year, Schultz said. He also announced another wage increase in light of staff turnover that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement came as Starbucks reported that profit in the first quarter rose 2.3 percent to US$674.5 million, after revenue increased 14.5 percent to US$7.6 billion.
BANKING
ANZ profit beats estimates
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd’s (ANZ) first-half profit topped analyst estimates as Australia’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash profit from continuing operations rose to A$3.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$3 billion in the same period a year earlier, a statement said yesterday. The Melbourne-based firm is to pay an interim dividend of A$0.72 per share. ANZ also said that it intends to lodge a formal application with regulators to set up a non-operating holding company. This would allow it to create distinct banking and non-banking groups within the firm, the statement added.
INTERNET
Musk mulls Twitter fee
Elon Musk on Tuesday said Twitter Inc might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue, which has lagged behind larger rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook. “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial and government users,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Some revenue is better than none,” he added. Elon Musk also likened Apple Inc and its App Store to the equivalent of a “30 percent tax on the Internet,” saying that the fee is “10 times higher than it should be.”
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft hit by ruling
A Dutch court ruled that Microsoft Corp must allow bankruptcy trustees appointed to the Russia-linked Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB) to access to its data or face fines. The technology giant risks daily fines of 10 million euros (US$10.53 million), with a maximum penalty of 100 million euros, if it does not comply with the ruling, court-appointed trustee Job van Hooff said by telephone on Tuesday. ATB, a lender linked to Russia’s Alfa Group, was last month declared bankrupt in the Netherlands after US and UK sanctions paralyzed its payment systems.
GERMANY
Exports plummet 3.3%
Exports dived in March, the official statistics agency said yesterday, as outgoing trade with Russia tumbled in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Exports dropped 3.3 percent to 120.6 billion euros from February, Destatis said. Sanctions imposed against Russia by Western countries, including Germany, led exports to the country to decline 62.3 percent month-on-month to 0.9 billion euros. Exports to China also experienced a considerable drop of 4.3 percent, as the Asian giant managed a series of lockdowns as it battles to control the spread of COVID-19.
