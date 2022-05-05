Airbnb bookings hit high

Bookings on Airbnb Inc hit a new high in the first quarter, the home rental platform reported on Tuesday, in a fresh signal that travel demand stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic is being unleashed.

Despite a persistent level of infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Airbnb bookings for lodging and travel “experiences” surpassed 102 million in the first three months of this year, setting a new quarterly record, the company said in an earnings release.

“Guests are booking more than ever before,” Airbnb told shareholders in a letter. “Looking ahead, we see strong sustained pent-up demand.”

The company’s stock price on Tuesday rose more than 3 percent to US$150.50 in after-market trades, following the release of the earnings figures.

Revenue in the first quarter was US$1.5 billion, up 70 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said, adding that its quarterly loss shrank to US$19 million from a loss of US$1.2 billion in the first quarter of last year.

The San Francisco-based company’s earnings reflect an ongoing recovery in the travel industry and show that Airbnb is gaining share in the market, Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian said in an investment note.

“Airbnb exceeded expectations on almost every line item, with strong bookings trends for the summer and balance of the year,” Sebastian told investors. “Looking further ahead, travel recovery in urban areas, cross-border and [the Asia-Pacific region] should fuel additional bookings growth.”

The company said that trends of people booking stays away from urban areas and staying relatively close to home continue, but that guests are returning to cities and making cross-border trips.

The robust earnings came before an event on Wednesday next week at which CEO Brian Chesky is to announce what the company bills as the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.

“We will introduce a new Airbnb for a new world of travel,” the company said in its earnings letter.