A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said it lost more than US$700 million in the first quarter from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as the transport giant counts the cost of exiting Russia.
Russia dragged down its earnings before interest and tax by US$718 million in the three-month period, with the main amount stemming from losses related to its terminals, Maersk said in a report yesterday.
The Copenhagen-based company had published preliminary first-quarter earnings last month.
Photo: AFP
Maersk, which controls about one-sixth of the world’s container trade, has stopped taking new cargo to Russia and has put the stakes it owns in ports in the country up for sale.
The company completed its last cargo operation in a Russian port on Monday, the report said.
Maersk said that US$627 million of the Russian losses were write-downs and US$91 million were increases in operating costs.
The company’s Russian assets are now valued at zero, Maersk CEO Soren Skou said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
“We decided to write it all down during the quarter,” Skou said. “Hopefully we will regain some of that as we divest the assets in the coming quarters.”
Maersk is “in negotiations with several parties” regarding the sales of the port stakes, he said. “It is a complicated situation; there are also sanctions and so on that we have to abide by. It will take a while, I suspect, for those talks.”
Maersk on Tuesday last week reported earnings that beat estimates and raised its full-year financial outlook, as strained supply chains push freight rates higher.
Maersk said at the time that worldwide container demand this year would fall or rise 1 percent, as bottlenecks limit trade flows.
Maersk yesterday repeated that outlook.
Maersk spent the quarter “alleviating the persisting bottlenecks,” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. “The turmoil and uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine further added to the bottlenecks.”
