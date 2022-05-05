Apple expects supply chain constraints

SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes