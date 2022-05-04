HONG KONG
GDP falls an estimated 4%
The economy contracted last quarter for the first time in more than a year as local restrictions to curb COVID-19 hit activity and the outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 on mainland China disrupted trade. GDP fell 4 percent in the January-to-March period from a year earlier, advance estimates released by the government yesterday showed. That was worse than a median estimate of a 1.3 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey. It was the territory’s first contraction since the final quarter of 2020, when the economy was in a historic two-year recession.
GERMANY
Fall in unemployment slows
Unemployment dropped at the slowest pace in a year, pointing to labor market vulnerabilities as the war in Ukraine and surging inflation weigh on Europe’s largest economy. Unemployment fell by 13,000 last month, keeping the jobless rate at the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level of 5 percent. Economists had estimated a reduction of 15,000, and the decline is the smallest since April last year. “The arrival of spring and the easing of coronavirus measures is supporting the labor market’s continued recovery,” Federal Employment Agency Chairman Detlef Scheele said. “However, the development is being slowed down by Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
INSURANCE
LIC offer draws top names
India’s largest-ever public offering drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees (US$734 million) ahead of its full initial public offering (IPO). The 123 anchor investors joining Life Insurance Corp of India’s (LIC) IPO committed to purchasing shares at 949 rupees each, the top end of a marketed range, a stock exchange statement released yesterday showed. They include the Norwegian fund and the Singapore government, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News, as well as 15 domestic mutual funds accounting for 71 percent of the anchor allocation. Orders from retail investors for the listing, which could raise as much as 210 billion rupees in total, are to be taken starting today.
ITALY
Stimulus package unveiled
The government on Monday announced a new stimulus package of 14 billion euros (US$14.7 billion) to help companies and consumers hit by surging energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “If one adds this 14 billion [euros] to the 15.5 billion [euros] already set aside, one arrives at a total of nearly 30 billion [euros], or 2 percentage points of GDP,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. He said it would not push up the budget deficit. “The aim is to protect the purchasing power of families, those who are most vulnerable and the output of enterprises,” Draghi said.
FINANCE
‘Trader error’ causes crash
Citigroup Inc’s London trading desk was behind a flash crash on Monday that sent shares across Europe tumbling, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s years-long efforts to improve controls. A trader made a mistake “inputting a transaction,” Citigroup said late last night, after a knee-jerk selloff in Swedish stocks in five minutes wreaked havoc in bourses from Paris to Warsaw, wiping out 300 billion euros at one point. The bank said it identified the error “within minutes” and corrected it. Citigroup is in talks with regulators and exchanges about the incident, a person familiar with the matter said.
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the