HONG KONG

GDP falls an estimated 4%

The economy contracted last quarter for the first time in more than a year as local restrictions to curb COVID-19 hit activity and the outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 on mainland China disrupted trade. GDP fell 4 percent in the January-to-March period from a year earlier, advance estimates released by the government yesterday showed. That was worse than a median estimate of a 1.3 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey. It was the territory’s first contraction since the final quarter of 2020, when the economy was in a historic two-year recession.

GERMANY

Fall in unemployment slows

Unemployment dropped at the slowest pace in a year, pointing to labor market vulnerabilities as the war in Ukraine and surging inflation weigh on Europe’s largest economy. Unemployment fell by 13,000 last month, keeping the jobless rate at the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level of 5 percent. Economists had estimated a reduction of 15,000, and the decline is the smallest since April last year. “The arrival of spring and the easing of coronavirus measures is supporting the labor market’s continued recovery,” Federal Employment Agency Chairman Detlef Scheele said. “However, the development is being slowed down by Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

INSURANCE

LIC offer draws top names

India’s largest-ever public offering drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees (US$734 million) ahead of its full initial public offering (IPO). The 123 anchor investors joining Life Insurance Corp of India’s (LIC) IPO committed to purchasing shares at 949 rupees each, the top end of a marketed range, a stock exchange statement released yesterday showed. They include the Norwegian fund and the Singapore government, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News, as well as 15 domestic mutual funds accounting for 71 percent of the anchor allocation. Orders from retail investors for the listing, which could raise as much as 210 billion rupees in total, are to be taken starting today.

ITALY

Stimulus package unveiled

The government on Monday announced a new stimulus package of 14 billion euros (US$14.7 billion) to help companies and consumers hit by surging energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “If one adds this 14 billion [euros] to the 15.5 billion [euros] already set aside, one arrives at a total of nearly 30 billion [euros], or 2 percentage points of GDP,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. He said it would not push up the budget deficit. “The aim is to protect the purchasing power of families, those who are most vulnerable and the output of enterprises,” Draghi said.

FINANCE

‘Trader error’ causes crash

Citigroup Inc’s London trading desk was behind a flash crash on Monday that sent shares across Europe tumbling, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s years-long efforts to improve controls. A trader made a mistake “inputting a transaction,” Citigroup said late last night, after a knee-jerk selloff in Swedish stocks in five minutes wreaked havoc in bourses from Paris to Warsaw, wiping out 300 billion euros at one point. The bank said it identified the error “within minutes” and corrected it. Citigroup is in talks with regulators and exchanges about the incident, a person familiar with the matter said.