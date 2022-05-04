BP slides into US$20.4bn loss on exit from Russia

REPURCHASE PROGRAM: The energy giant is to buy back another US$2.5 billion in line with a pledge to return a portion of surplus cash flow to investors

AFP, LONDON





British energy giant BP PLC yesterday reported a huge net loss in the first quarter after it decided to exit Russia over the country’s invasion of neighbor Ukraine.

Net loss stood at US$20.4 billion following BP’s decision in February to pull its 19.75 percent stake in energy group Rosneft PJSC, ending more than three decades of investment in Russia.

BP had posted a net profit of US$4.7 billion in the first quarter of last year.

“Our decision ... to exit our shareholding in Rosneft resulted in the material non-cash charges and headline loss,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said in a statement.

The group booked a pre-tax charge of US$25.5 billion owing to its break with Rosneft.

That wiped out the benefit of surging energy prices, which have been fueled by fears of tight supplies following the invasion by major oil and gas producer Russia.

BP revenue jumped 40 percent to US$51 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier.

“In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, BP’s focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need,” Looney said.

BP is expanding its share buyback by US$2.5 billion, following through on a pledge to return a portion of surplus cash flow to investors. The company repurchased US$1.6 billion in the first quarter. That figure could grow further this year, as oil and gas prices are forecast to remain above US$100.

“Our bullish commodity price deck suggests the company is likely to generate significant free cash flow in the coming years,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “We believe investors could receive more than 50 percent of the company’s market cap back over the next five years.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg