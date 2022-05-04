The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday lifted its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than 11 years. The cash rate rose from 0.1 percent to 0.35 percent in a move potentially damaging to a government that is seeking re-election on May 21.
A rate increase was widely expected after official data released last week showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1 percent in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10 percent federal consumption tax created a temporary spike.
Inflation last quarter was sharply higher than the 3.5 percent three months earlier. The March result was driven by a surge in fuel and housing costs, as well as food shortages created by recent Australian floods.
Photo: AP
The central bank adjusts interest rates to keep inflation within a 2 to 3 percent target band. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said inflation had increased more than been expected, but remained lower than in most advanced economies.
“The economy has proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected,” Lowe said.
“There is also evidence that wages growth is picking up. Given this, and the very low level of interest rates, it is appropriate to start the process of normalizing monetary conditions,” Lowe said.
The cash rate had been at a record-low 0.1 percent since November 2020.
Lowe said at the time that the rate could remain that low until 2024, despite COVID-19 pandemic-induced inflation.
The bank last increased interest rates in November 2010. The cash rate then rose a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 percent.
It is the first time that the bank, whose independence of government was enshrined in legislation in 1996, has shifted interest rates during a federal election campaign since 2007.
Two weeks after the benchmark rate rose by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75 percent in November 2007, then-Australian prime minister John Howard’s conservative government was voted out of office after more than 11 years in power. Howard apologized for the rise and said he had sympathy for mortgage holders.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government is seeking a rare fourth three-year term at elections on May 21.
Morrison rejected a journalist’s suggestion that the rate hike would cost his government the election.
He said his government had already helped Australians cope with rising costs in March by temporarily halving the tax on gasoline at a cost of A$3 billion (US$2.1 billion). The government had also provided millions of low and middle-income earners with tax offsets and so-called Cost of Living Payments at a cost of A$8 billion.
“I sympathize with Australians as they face high cost of living pressures. I sympathize with Australians when they face higher repayments on their home,” Morrison said.
“When you look around the world, there are few places that people would rather be than right here in Australia and the reason for that is the way that we’ve steered this country through one of our most difficult times,” he added.
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the