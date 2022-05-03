CASINOS
Macau revenue drops
Macau’s gaming revenue slump deepened last month, plunging 68 percent from a year earlier to the lowest level in about 18 months, as the world’s largest gambling hub suffers from a tourist drought amid China’s COVID-19 lockdown measures. Gross gaming revenue dropped to about 2.68 billion patacas (US$331 million), the Macanese Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said. Macau in March reported a 56 percent drop in gaming revenue, falling a further 27 percent last month. Revenue was down about 89 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
PROPERTY
Sydney home values decline
Sydney home prices declined for a third straight month last month, weighing on national property values as buyers hunkered down ahead of expected interest-rate increases. Sydney recorded a 0.2 percent drop, while Melbourne was flat, CoreLogic Inc said in a report yesterday. Prices advanced across the nation’s other major cities, gaining a monthly 0.3 percent, as these markets tend to lag the two largest ones. The report showed annual growth in home values slowed to 16.7 percent over the 12 months through last month, from a recent peak of 22.2 percent for the year through November last year.
SHIPPING
Suez revenue jumps
Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest monthly revenue to date last month, reaping US$629 million in transit fees, the Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday, as ship traffic rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly revenue last month was 13.6 percent higher than a year earlier, authority chairman Osama Rabie said. The number of ships that passed through the 193km waterway that links the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea increased by 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,929 vessels. They carried cargo weighing a combined 114.5 million tonnes, the highest monthly net cumulative payload to transit the waterway, he said.
SINGAPORE
Inflation to remain high
The city-state must prepare for more economic challenges as inflation is expected to remain high and central banks are tightening policies, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said on Sunday, warning that the world might face a recession next year. Russia’s war on Ukraine has clouded the outlook for Singapore’s post-COVID-19 recovery, of which the nation was “cautiously optimistic” earlier this year, Lee said in a May Day address. “Singaporeans are already feeling the impact of the war on the cost of living” with the city-state facing an S$8 billion (US$5.77 billion) hit a year from higher energy prices, he said.
SAUDI ARABIA
Growth rate hits decade high
The kingdom reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade on Sunday, as a booming oil sector fueled a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter over the same period last year. The preliminary results come after the world’s largest oil exporter resisted US entreaties to raise output in an attempt to rein in prices that have spiked since the Ukraine war began. “Oil activities led the real GDP of Saudi Arabia to achieve the highest growth rate in [the] last 10 years,” the Saudi statistics authority said in estimates published online. Growth in the oil sector reached 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the non-oil sector expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year, it said.
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the