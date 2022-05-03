World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CASINOS

Macau revenue drops

Macau’s gaming revenue slump deepened last month, plunging 68 percent from a year earlier to the lowest level in about 18 months, as the world’s largest gambling hub suffers from a tourist drought amid China’s COVID-19 lockdown measures. Gross gaming revenue dropped to about 2.68 billion patacas (US$331 million), the Macanese Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said. Macau in March reported a 56 percent drop in gaming revenue, falling a further 27 percent last month. Revenue was down about 89 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

PROPERTY

Sydney home values decline

Sydney home prices declined for a third straight month last month, weighing on national property values as buyers hunkered down ahead of expected interest-rate increases. Sydney recorded a 0.2 percent drop, while Melbourne was flat, CoreLogic Inc said in a report yesterday. Prices advanced across the nation’s other major cities, gaining a monthly 0.3 percent, as these markets tend to lag the two largest ones. The report showed annual growth in home values slowed to 16.7 percent over the 12 months through last month, from a recent peak of 22.2 percent for the year through November last year.

SHIPPING

Suez revenue jumps

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest monthly revenue to date last month, reaping US$629 million in transit fees, the Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday, as ship traffic rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly revenue last month was 13.6 percent higher than a year earlier, authority chairman Osama Rabie said. The number of ships that passed through the 193km waterway that links the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea increased by 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,929 vessels. They carried cargo weighing a combined 114.5 million tonnes, the highest monthly net cumulative payload to transit the waterway, he said.

SINGAPORE

Inflation to remain high

The city-state must prepare for more economic challenges as inflation is expected to remain high and central banks are tightening policies, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said on Sunday, warning that the world might face a recession next year. Russia’s war on Ukraine has clouded the outlook for Singapore’s post-COVID-19 recovery, of which the nation was “cautiously optimistic” earlier this year, Lee said in a May Day address. “Singaporeans are already feeling the impact of the war on the cost of living” with the city-state facing an S$8 billion (US$5.77 billion) hit a year from higher energy prices, he said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Growth rate hits decade high

The kingdom reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade on Sunday, as a booming oil sector fueled a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter over the same period last year. The preliminary results come after the world’s largest oil exporter resisted US entreaties to raise output in an attempt to rein in prices that have spiked since the Ukraine war began. “Oil activities led the real GDP of Saudi Arabia to achieve the highest growth rate in [the] last 10 years,” the Saudi statistics authority said in estimates published online. Growth in the oil sector reached 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the non-oil sector expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year, it said.