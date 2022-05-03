Demand for everything from tacos to EVs hit in China

Reuters, SHANGHAI





When Tesla Inc’s Shanghai plant and other auto factories were shut two months ago by emergency measures to control China’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, the burning question was how quickly they could restart to meet surging demand.

With the Shanghai lockdown grinding into its fourth week, and similar measures imposed in dozens of smaller cities, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) boom market has gone bust.

Other companies, from luxury goods makers to fast-food restaurants, have also offered a first read on the lost sales and shaken confidence of recent weeks, even as Beijing rolls out measures to help industries and stimulate demand.

Joey Wat (屈翠容), CEO of Yum China Holdings Inc (百勝中國), which owns KFC and Taco Bell, said in a letter to investors that last month’s sales had been “significantly impacted” by COVID-19 controls.

In response, the company simplified its menu, streamlined staffing and promoted bulk orders for locked-down areas, she said.

The pressing question is: How and when will Chinese consumers start buying everything from Teslas to tacos again?

In China’s once-hot EV market, the recent turmoil is a stark example of a one-two economic punch, first to supply and then to demand, from Beijing’s hard-line implementation of COVID-19 controls across the world’s second-largest economy.

Before Shanghai was locked down early last month to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, EV sales had been booming. Tesla’s sales in China had jumped 56 percent in the first quarter, while sales for EVs from its larger rival in China, BYD Co (比亞迪), had quintupled. Then came the lockdowns.

Showrooms, stores and malls in Shanghai were shut, and its 25 million residents were unable to shop online for much beyond food and daily necessities due to delivery bottlenecks. Analysts at Nomura last month estimated that 45 cities in China, representing 40 percent of its GDP, were under full or partial lockdowns, with the economy at increasing risk of recession.

The China Passenger Car Association estimated that retail deliveries of vehicles in China were 39 percent lower in the first three weeks of last month from a year earlier.

COVID-19 control measures cut into shipments, auto dealers held back from promoting new models, and sales tumbled in China’s richest markets of Shanghai and Guangdong Province, the association said.

One dealer of a premium German vehicle brand in Jiangsu Province, which borders Shanghai, said that sales plunged by one-third to half last month, citing lockdowns and trucking bottlenecks that made it difficult to deliver orders.

He was even more worried about the effect on consumer spending power, he said, declining to give his name as he was not permitted to speak to the media.

“It could be worse than the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, when the economic recovery was quick and strong. Nowadays there are more uncertainties in the economy, and the stock and property markets are not doing well,” he said.

City authorities from Beijing to Shenzhen are trying to stimulate some demand by distributing millions of dollars worth of shopping vouchers to encourage residents to spend.

Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse with an economy larger than South Korea’s, on Friday rolled out its own incentives to restart sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids vehicles.

These include subsidies of up to 8,000 yuan (US$1,200) for a range of what China classes as “new energy vehicles,” including from Volkswagen AG and BYD. Tesla, second in EV sales in China, was excluded from the subsidy program.

Chongqing, another major auto manufacturing hub, in March said it would offer cash of up to 2,000 yuan for shoppers who exchange old vehicles for new models, and set aside another US$3 million for other measures to spur sales.

Credit Suisse Group AG analysts said that COVID-19 measures have put online and offline consumption on a downward spiral.

“We see the consumer sector as being at major risk if the prolonged pandemic and further tightening continue across China,” they said in a research note last month.