The S&P Global Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) last month was 51.7, the slowest pace of upturn in nearly two years, as operating conditions slackened amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.
The latest PMI shed 2.4 points from March’s 54.1, dragged mainly by readings on industrial output and employment, while new orders stagnated, the monthly survey found.
“Rising costs fueled hesitancy among clients to place orders amid tightening restrictions in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” S&P Global economics associate director Annabel Fiddes said in a statement.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
PMI data reflect the health of the manufacturing industry, with values larger than 50 indicating expansion and scores lower than the threshold suggesting contraction.
The measure on industrial output reported the first retreat in five months and the decline, although marginal, was the steepest seen since June 2020, Fiddes said.
Firms generally attributed the fall to material shortages and softening demand, it said, as China extended lockdowns in the major industrial and commercial cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, which are home to thousands of Taiwanese firms.
Inflationary pressures remained elevated, with input and output charges rising rapidly, Fiddes said.
The employment measure also registered the first decline since October 2020, although only slightly, with job shedding linked to lower production needs and a lack of workers, particularly from overseas, she said.
Only two sub-indices had positive movements — suppliers’ delivery times and inventory of purchases, she said.
Material and staff shortages contributed to an increase in backlogs, although it is the slowest rise in 20 months, Fiddes said, adding that the time taken for materials to be delivered to Taiwanese manufacturers increased.
That drove firms to step up purchasing activity and increase inventories of pre-production items to protect against future material shortages and price hikes, she said.
While businesses were generally optimistic that industrial production would accelerate next year, the level of optimism improved only slightly from March’s six-month low, she said.
“The sector would struggle to regain momentum unless there is marked improvement in supply chain flows and customer demand,” Fiddes said, predicting that risks tilt toward the downside given uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and intense cost pressures.
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the