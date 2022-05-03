PMI falls for first time in five months

RISING COSTS: Inflation was behind hesitance among clients to place orders amid tightening restrictions in China and the war in Ukraine, an S&P Global analyst said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The S&P Global Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) last month was 51.7, the slowest pace of upturn in nearly two years, as operating conditions slackened amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

The latest PMI shed 2.4 points from March’s 54.1, dragged mainly by readings on industrial output and employment, while new orders stagnated, the monthly survey found.

“Rising costs fueled hesitancy among clients to place orders amid tightening restrictions in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” S&P Global economics associate director Annabel Fiddes said in a statement.

Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training center at ASML Holding in Tainan, Taiwan, August 20, 2020. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

PMI data reflect the health of the manufacturing industry, with values larger than 50 indicating expansion and scores lower than the threshold suggesting contraction.

The measure on industrial output reported the first retreat in five months and the decline, although marginal, was the steepest seen since June 2020, Fiddes said.

Firms generally attributed the fall to material shortages and softening demand, it said, as China extended lockdowns in the major industrial and commercial cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, which are home to thousands of Taiwanese firms.

Inflationary pressures remained elevated, with input and output charges rising rapidly, Fiddes said.

The employment measure also registered the first decline since October 2020, although only slightly, with job shedding linked to lower production needs and a lack of workers, particularly from overseas, she said.

Only two sub-indices had positive movements — suppliers’ delivery times and inventory of purchases, she said.

Material and staff shortages contributed to an increase in backlogs, although it is the slowest rise in 20 months, Fiddes said, adding that the time taken for materials to be delivered to Taiwanese manufacturers increased.

That drove firms to step up purchasing activity and increase inventories of pre-production items to protect against future material shortages and price hikes, she said.

While businesses were generally optimistic that industrial production would accelerate next year, the level of optimism improved only slightly from March’s six-month low, she said.

“The sector would struggle to regain momentum unless there is marked improvement in supply chain flows and customer demand,” Fiddes said, predicting that risks tilt toward the downside given uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and intense cost pressures.