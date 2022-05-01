Wall St falls sharply on Amazon slump

WEIGHED BY COSTS: Amazon shares fell 14.05 percent in their worst single-day decline since 2006 after the firm delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook

Reuters





Wall Street on Friday slid to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon.com Inc slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates.

Amazon tumbled 14.05 percent in its steepest one-day drop since 2006, leaving the widely held stock near two-year lows. Late on Thursday, the e-commerce giant delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook, swamped by higher costs.

Apple Inc, the world’s most valuable company, dropped 3.66 percent after its disappointing outlook overshadowed record quarterly profit and sales.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indices fell, led lower by a 5.9 percent slide in consumer discretionary and a 4.9 percent drop in real estate.

The S&P 500 logged it largest one-day decline since June 2020. The NASDAQ’s decline was its largest since September 2020.

Downbeat results and worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve have hammered mega-cap technology and growth stocks last month.

The Fed is set to meet next week, with traders betting on a 50-basis-point rate hike to combat surging inflation.

Ahead of the weekend and the Fed meeting next week, “people are clearing the decks. The disappointing guidance from Apple and Amazon and a few other companies set the stage yesterday for today to be weak and it accelerated as we ended out the day,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The NASDAQ Composite has lost about 13 percent last month, its worst monthly performance since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The S&P 500 has fallen 13 percent so far this year, its steepest four-month decline to start any year since 1939.

Adding to fears on Wall Street, data showed that the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s favored measure of inflation — shot up 0.9 percent in March after climbing 0.5 percent in February.

Signs of aggressive monetary policy tightening, the Ukraine war and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns have fueled fears of an economic slowdown.

Data on Thursday showed that the US economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

The, S&P 500 on Friday declined 3.63 percent to end the session at 4,131.93 points.

The NASDAQ fell 4.17 percent to 12,334.64 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 2.77 percent to 32,977.21 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent, the NASDAQ shed 3.9 percent and the Dow declined 2.5 percent.

The S&P 500 has gained or lost 2 percent or more in a day 33 times so far this year, compared with 24 such days in all of last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday slipped 2.24 percent after it took a US$3.4 billion writedown due to its exit from Russia. Chevron Corp dropped 3.16 percent after its first-quarter profit underwhelmed.

The first-quarter earnings season overall has been better than expected so far. Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies have reported through Thursday and 81 percent of them have topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Typically, only 66 percent beat estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 3.91-to-1 ratio on Friday; on the NASDAQ, a 2.85-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 47 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 13 new highs and 385 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 12.4 billion shares, compared with an 11.8 billion average over the past 20 trading days.