GERMANY
Economy gains 0.2 percent
The economy grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, official figures published yesterday showed, swerving a technical recession after ending last year on a downward note. Despite the positive result, the war in Ukraine has had “a growing impact” on the economy since Russia’s invasion in late February, the Federal Statistics Office said in a statement. GDP shrank 0.3 percent in the final quarter of last year as supply bottlenecks and a new wave of COVID-19 took their toll. Europe’s largest economy was caught between “two opposing forces,” said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, lead economist at public lender KfW. The recovery after the previous wave of the virus had given a “positive impulse,” she said, but new bottlenecks in raw materials and components as a result of the Ukraine conflict were “weighing” on the economy.
UNITED STATES
Economy shrinks in Q1
The economy shrank in the first three months of this year, and faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates, yet economists foresee a return to growth for the rest of the year based on the strength of the job market and consumer spending. The 1.4 percent quarterly decline in GDP — the first contraction since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 — is not likely a prelude to recession, economists say. That might bring little comfort to President Joe Biden and Democrats, who face mid-term elections this year in which rising prices for food, energy and other essentials are likely to be a major theme of Republican opposition. Two trends were key drivers of the economy’s decline last quarter, Thursday’s report from the Department of Commerce said. Imports soared nearly 20 percent as people spent heavily on foreign-made goods, while exports fell almost 6 percent as growth slowed overseas — a widening of the trade deficit that subtracted 3.2 percentage points from GDP.
AUDITS
China, US discussing deal
China and US regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on US exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation has been formed, with China likely to classify less information as confidential, potentially allowing more information into companies’ audit working papers, one source told reporters. China is also discussing details of onsite inspections by Washington-based non-profit the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, giving the US audit regulator access to such papers, three sources said. Last week, China Securities Regulatory Commission vice chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) said he expected a deal in the near future to allow the board to conduct onsite audit inspections.
AUTOMAKERS
Musk sells Tesla shares
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the company’s stock worth roughly US$4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days at prices ranging from US$872.02 to US$999.13. The world’s richest man wrote on Twitter that he does not plan any further sales of Tesla’s shares. Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12 percent, a huge single-day drop.
