Intel Corp, the world’s biggest maker of computer processors, on Thursday gave a disappointing second-quarter sales and profit forecast, indicating weaker demand for its chips across the board.
Shares slipped in late trading.
Profit in the second quarter would be US$0.70 per share, excluding some items, Intel said.
Photo: Reuters
Revenue would be about US$18 billion, it said.
Those targets fell below average analysts’ estimates of US$0.82 on US$18.5 billion in sales, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Gross margin, a measure of profitability that represents the percentage of sales left after deducting production costs, would be 51 percent.
PC chip revenue dropped in the first quarter as some customers cut orders to reduce unsold inventory and consumers bought fewer devices for education purposes, Intel said.
The report comes amid escalating concern that overall demand for consumer PCs — Intel’s largest source of revenue — is sputtering following a boom that was fueled by working and studying from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That threatens to shake investors’ faith in assurances by Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger that the firm will gain market share and resume faster revenue gains, reversing the trends that plagued the company under his predecessors.
In light of an overall first-quarter sales decline and the lackluster forecast for the current period, Gelsinger and Intel chief financial officer Dave Zinsner faced numerous questions on why the company is sticking to full-year forecasts that imply growth will accelerate over the second half of the year.
While some of the “inventory burn” by customers will continue into the second quarter, Intel will have a set of better products to offer in the third and fourth quarters, Gelsinger said on a conference call.
Seasonal demand will pick up, and orders from corporations and owners of cloud data centers will gain momentum, he said.
“We have a tremendous growth story over the next several years,” Gelsinger said. “We remain intensely focused on rebuilding our execution machine.”
In the first quarter, sales fell to US$18.4 billion, the Santa Clara, California-based company said.
That compared with the average US$18.3 billion analysts had predicted.
Profit was US$8.11 billion, or US$1.98 per share, compared with US$3.36 billion, or US$0.82 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
The return of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of China has hurt the supply of some components needed to complete devices, stalling some orders, Intel said.
The company is assuming that those disruptions will be confined to the Shanghai region and will dissipate this quarter.
Sales in the data center division rose 22 percent to US$6 billion last quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of US$6.91 billion.
Client computing, Intel’s PC chip unit, posted revenue of US$9.3 billion, below the US$9.39 billion projection and declining 13 percent from a year earlier.
The company maintained its prediction for annual sales of US$76 billion, which would be an increase of 2 percent from last year.
Its target for gross margin for the whole of this year is 52 percent, and earnings per share are expected to be US$3.60.
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to