Intel forecast hints demand to decline

Intel Corp, the world’s biggest maker of computer processors, on Thursday gave a disappointing second-quarter sales and profit forecast, indicating weaker demand for its chips across the board.

Shares slipped in late trading.

Profit in the second quarter would be US$0.70 per share, excluding some items, Intel said.

Intel’s logo is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, on March 19, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Revenue would be about US$18 billion, it said.

Those targets fell below average analysts’ estimates of US$0.82 on US$18.5 billion in sales, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Gross margin, a measure of profitability that represents the percentage of sales left after deducting production costs, would be 51 percent.

PC chip revenue dropped in the first quarter as some customers cut orders to reduce unsold inventory and consumers bought fewer devices for education purposes, Intel said.

The report comes amid escalating concern that overall demand for consumer PCs — Intel’s largest source of revenue — is sputtering following a boom that was fueled by working and studying from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That threatens to shake investors’ faith in assurances by Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger that the firm will gain market share and resume faster revenue gains, reversing the trends that plagued the company under his predecessors.

In light of an overall first-quarter sales decline and the lackluster forecast for the current period, Gelsinger and Intel chief financial officer Dave Zinsner faced numerous questions on why the company is sticking to full-year forecasts that imply growth will accelerate over the second half of the year.

While some of the “inventory burn” by customers will continue into the second quarter, Intel will have a set of better products to offer in the third and fourth quarters, Gelsinger said on a conference call.

Seasonal demand will pick up, and orders from corporations and owners of cloud data centers will gain momentum, he said.

“We have a tremendous growth story over the next several years,” Gelsinger said. “We remain intensely focused on rebuilding our execution machine.”

In the first quarter, sales fell to US$18.4 billion, the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

That compared with the average US$18.3 billion analysts had predicted.

Profit was US$8.11 billion, or US$1.98 per share, compared with US$3.36 billion, or US$0.82 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The return of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of China has hurt the supply of some components needed to complete devices, stalling some orders, Intel said.

The company is assuming that those disruptions will be confined to the Shanghai region and will dissipate this quarter.

Sales in the data center division rose 22 percent to US$6 billion last quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of US$6.91 billion.

Client computing, Intel’s PC chip unit, posted revenue of US$9.3 billion, below the US$9.39 billion projection and declining 13 percent from a year earlier.

The company maintained its prediction for annual sales of US$76 billion, which would be an increase of 2 percent from last year.

Its target for gross margin for the whole of this year is 52 percent, and earnings per share are expected to be US$3.60.