French economy stalls in Q1 in test for Macron

INFLATION RECORD: A worse-than-expected slowdown was driven in part by a slump in household spending, the traditional driver of French growth, which fell 1.3%

Reuters, PARIS





France’s economic growth unexpectedly flatlined in the first quarter as consumer spending dropped in the face of record inflation, official data showed yesterday, putting pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of legislative elections.

The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said that preliminary data showed no change in GDP for the January-to-March period.

That signalled a sharp slowdown from the final three months of last year, when the eurozone’s second-biggest economy expanded 0.8 percent, which was revised up from 0.7 percent previously.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he leaves Percy military hospital in Clamart after a visit on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Inflation and first-quarter GDP figures for the 19-nation euro single currency zone were due later yesterday.

While a slowdown in France had been expected, the reading was worse than expectations for growth of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 24 economists, whose forecasts ranged from 0.6 to minus-0.1 percent.

Household spending, the traditional driver of French growth, fell 1.3 percent in the quarter as consumer confidence waned amid concerns over surging energy prices and the war in Ukraine, eclipsing any boost from an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Inflation has soared from record to record in the past few months, rising unexpectedly last month to touch a new high of 5.4 percent, INSEE said in a separate report.

Macron’s opponents accuse the president of not doing enough to protect people’s purchasing power heading into legislative elections next month that are to determine whether he has a majority to govern for the next five years.

His current government has put together a 25 billion euro (US$26.3 billion) package of measures to help protect dwindling consumer purchasing power, consisting in large part of caps on gas and electricity price increases.

The cost of living was a major theme in France’s presidential election this month, which incumbent Macron won on Sunday by beating Marine le Pen of the National Rally.

“Although government measures have shielded households from the worst of the energy price rises, the broader rise in inflation will still take its toll on real incomes and spending,” said Jessica Hinds, senior Europe economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

“One silver lining, at least, is that the French economy is less exposed to the Ukraine conflict than most in the eurozone, including Germany,” Hinds said.

Macron has indicated that his first steps after the June vote will include further measures to help consumers, such as subsidies for people on low incomes who have to use their cars, as well as an increase in pensions.