The central bank’s board of directors last month voiced support for more interest rate hikes and selective credit controls to curb inflationary pressure and persistent housing price hikes, the minutes of a board meeting released on Thursday showed.
The hawkish tone might pave the way for more monetary tightening, in line with the stance of major central banks around the world.
During the policy meeting on March 17, several board directors rallied behind a rate hike of 0.25 percentage points, saying that such a move could help cool an overheating economy.
Unemployment rates have dropped near the level from before the COVID-19 pandemic, while GDP growth it advancing stably, one director said.
Protracted low interest rates in the past few years helped boost asset prices in Taiwan, with housing prices rising significantly in the final quarter of last year, the director said.
Inflation expectations and buying real estate as a hedge could send prices higher, the director said.
Expectations of housing price hikes have lasted more than a year, a sentiment that would grow increasingly difficult to resolve, they said.
“Raising the policy rates by 25 basis points could send an inflation-fighting message and help slow the asset price buildup, making it appropriate,” they said.
The central bank in December last year floated the possibility of rate hikes, so borrowers, including people with mortgages, should be prepared for higher interest payments, another board member said.
A rate hike would be appropriate, as consumer prices have been above the 2 percent alert level for several months and might continue to rise with the Ukraine war driving up prices for metals, fuel and agricultural produce, the second board member said.
Another board director said that there were steep price rises for existing and new homes, especially in Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, which are home to the headquarters of major Taiwanese firms.
A mild decline in real-estate loans recently had more to do with the base effect rather than being a signal of a market turnaround, the third director said, adding that the share of real-estate lending in overall loans continued to grow.
Taiwan outranks most other countries in cumulative housing price hikes in the past 20 years, meriting discussions about additional selective credit controls, the third director said.
A fourth director expressed similar views and urged the central bank to introduce more tightening measures, if necessary.
That people plan to buy real-estate to combat inflation might mean a new round of selective credit controls is required, the fourth director said.
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to