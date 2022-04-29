World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

Huawei profit plunges 67%

Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) profit fell about 67 percent in the first quarter, as the Chinese telecom equipment giant continued to battle crippling US trade and investment sanctions. Revenue declined 14 percent to 131 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Net profit margin narrowed to 4.3 percent, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier. Net profit was 5.6 billion yuan, compared with 16.9 billion yuan a year earlier. Huawei’s profit was hit by waning sales, and growing research and development expenses, a person familiar with the financials said.

TELECOMS

Nokia profit falls 27 percent

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday announced a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit due to its withdrawal from Russia and supply problems, but said it would meet this year’s target. The company said net profit stood at 219 million euros (US$230.5 million) “primarily due to a 104 million euro provision related to Russia.” Quarterly net sales grew 5 percent to 5.3 billion euros, an increase of 1 percent at constant currency levels. CEO Pekka Lundmark said the group is “engaging with our customers to find ways to pass on the inflation to customer prices.”

MINING

Vale Q1 profit slips 27.4%

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit of US$4.45 billion, down 27.4 percent from US$5.54 billion a year earlier and 23 percent from US$5.42 billion in the preceding quarter. First-quarter sales reached US$10.81 billion, down 17.6 percent from a year earlier and 22.6 percent from the previous three months, the group said in a statement. Vale chairman Eduardo Bartolomeo said the context in which the company was operating represented a “challenge.” “We are facing heavy rains,” which have affected operations in southeast Minas Gerais, “delays in the granting of permits in the north and underperformance in certain assets,” he said. Nonetheless, Bartolomeo said the company is “on the right track to fulfill our commitments for 2022.”

CONGLOMERATES

Hitachi selling logistics unit

Hitachi Ltd is selling its 40 percent holding in Hitachi Transport System Ltd to KKR & Co, which is planning a tender offer to take the logistics company private, the conglomerate said. KKR is offering ￥8,913 a share for Hitachi Transport, the private equity investor said in a statement yesterday. The offer, which is to start by late September, is a 166 percent premium to Hitachi Transport’s 12-month average closing price through yesterday, KKR said. Hitachi intends to reinvest and own about 10 percent of Hitachi Transport after KKR’s acquisition and the unit’s delisting, the statement said.

BANKING

Standard upbeat on profit

Standard Chartered PLC expects income to climb more this year than previously predicted after beating estimates in the first quarter as trading income jumped. Underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent to US$1.5 billion in the period, topping analysts’ estimates of US$1.09 billion, the London-based bank said in a statement yesterday. Income growth for this year is expected to “slightly exceed” the previous guidance of a 5 to 7 percent range, it said. Despite the volatile macro environment, “we are on track to deliver 10 percent return on tangible equity by 2024, if not earlier,” chief executive officer Bill Winters said.