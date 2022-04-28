World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Sentiment sinks over war

The mood of consumers has plunged to an all-time low as the Russian invasion of Ukraine saps confidence in Europe’s largest economy, a key survey published yesterday found. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-26.5 points for next month from a revised minus-15.7 points this month. The drop represents “a new historic low,” GfK said in a statement. “The war in Ukraine and high inflation have dealt a serious blow to consumer sentiment,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. “This has put an end to hopes of a recovery as a result of the easing of [COVID-19] pandemic-related restrictions,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Inflation rises to 2001 high

The country’s annual inflation rate hit 5.1 percent in the first quarter, the highest recorded since 2001, official data released yesterday showed. The jump in consumer prices — driven by fuel and housing costs — was even higher than analysts’ expectations and has increased speculation that the central bank might raise interest rates as early as next week. The last time that the Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates during an election period was in 2007. The inflation spike was due to price shocks beyond the government’s control, including supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday.

THAILAND

Yearly GDP downgraded

The Ministry of Finance expects economic growth this year to be slower than previously estimated, as the nation faces the impact of accelerating inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It now expects GDP to expand 3.5 percent this year, trimmed from 4 percent predicted in January, Fiscal Policy Office Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said. The ministry also raised the headline inflation forecast for the year to 5 percent from a previous forecast of 1.9 percent. The authorities are closely following the economic situation, and stand ready to take policy action as needed to support the recovery, he added.

HONG KONG

Virus impacts bourse profit

The territory’s stock exchange yesterday reported its biggest quarterly drop in profits for six years, as tightened Chinese regulations strangled new listings and the territory struggled with its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreak. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced a net income of HK$2.67 billion (US$340.24 million) for the January-to-March period — 31 percent down year-on-year — with quarterly revenue down 21 percent at HK$4.69 billion. The exchange operator has had four consecutive declines in quarterly profits.

INDIA

Life Insurance IPO slashed

The country has slashed the size of an initial public offering (IPO) by insurance giant Life Insurance Corp of India, but the share issue is still to be the country’s largest to date, with a targeted windfall of US$2.7 billion, regulatory filings showed yesterday. The long-awaited IPO is to open next week, after the government chose to wait out market volatility, the filing said. However, the adverse market conditions forced the government to substantially cut its stake sale from an earlier 5 percent to 3.5 percent. The government is to sell 221 million shares within a price band of 902 to 949 rupees, the prospectus showed.