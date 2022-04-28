GERMANY
Sentiment sinks over war
The mood of consumers has plunged to an all-time low as the Russian invasion of Ukraine saps confidence in Europe’s largest economy, a key survey published yesterday found. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-26.5 points for next month from a revised minus-15.7 points this month. The drop represents “a new historic low,” GfK said in a statement. “The war in Ukraine and high inflation have dealt a serious blow to consumer sentiment,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. “This has put an end to hopes of a recovery as a result of the easing of [COVID-19] pandemic-related restrictions,” he said.
AUSTRALIA
Inflation rises to 2001 high
The country’s annual inflation rate hit 5.1 percent in the first quarter, the highest recorded since 2001, official data released yesterday showed. The jump in consumer prices — driven by fuel and housing costs — was even higher than analysts’ expectations and has increased speculation that the central bank might raise interest rates as early as next week. The last time that the Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates during an election period was in 2007. The inflation spike was due to price shocks beyond the government’s control, including supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday.
THAILAND
Yearly GDP downgraded
The Ministry of Finance expects economic growth this year to be slower than previously estimated, as the nation faces the impact of accelerating inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It now expects GDP to expand 3.5 percent this year, trimmed from 4 percent predicted in January, Fiscal Policy Office Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said. The ministry also raised the headline inflation forecast for the year to 5 percent from a previous forecast of 1.9 percent. The authorities are closely following the economic situation, and stand ready to take policy action as needed to support the recovery, he added.
HONG KONG
Virus impacts bourse profit
The territory’s stock exchange yesterday reported its biggest quarterly drop in profits for six years, as tightened Chinese regulations strangled new listings and the territory struggled with its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreak. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced a net income of HK$2.67 billion (US$340.24 million) for the January-to-March period — 31 percent down year-on-year — with quarterly revenue down 21 percent at HK$4.69 billion. The exchange operator has had four consecutive declines in quarterly profits.
INDIA
Life Insurance IPO slashed
The country has slashed the size of an initial public offering (IPO) by insurance giant Life Insurance Corp of India, but the share issue is still to be the country’s largest to date, with a targeted windfall of US$2.7 billion, regulatory filings showed yesterday. The long-awaited IPO is to open next week, after the government chose to wait out market volatility, the filing said. However, the adverse market conditions forced the government to substantially cut its stake sale from an earlier 5 percent to 3.5 percent. The government is to sell 221 million shares within a price band of 902 to 949 rupees, the prospectus showed.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,