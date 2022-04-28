Toyota Motor Corp topped its sales target for the recently ended fiscal year, a positive sign ahead of the automaker’s earnings announcement next month, although analysts warn of a potentially challenging year ahead.
Last month, Toyota sold 903,031 vehicles, the automaker said yesterday, bringing the total to 9.51 million units for the business year through last month, its second-highest annual figure.
That is above the company’s most recent goal to sell 9.4 million vehicles. Toyota produced 8.57 million vehicles in the period, broadly in line with its forecast of 8.5 million units.
Photo: AFP
Over the past year, the world’s biggest automaker has faced soaring demand for vehicles. Robust sales in Asia and North America of models such as the RAV4 sport utility vehicle led Toyota to finish out the recent calendar year as the world’s top-selling automaker.
The tougher challenge for Toyota has been keeping production steady through a myriad of supply obstacles that have beleaguered global automakers over the past year.
Toyota has in recent months also dealt with fallout from factory stoppages in China, and supply disruptions caused by an earthquake and a cyberattack in Japan.
Separately, Nissan Motor Co yesterday said that it produced 3.39 million vehicles for the recently ended fiscal year, down 10.7 percent from a year earlier. Nissan sold 3.82 million units for the year, down 9 percent year-on-year.
Honda Motor Co produced 4.14 million vehicles for the period, down 8.6 percent from the previous year.
Mercedes-Benz AG attributed its better-than-expected earnings to higher prices for its vehicles, which outweighed supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.
Adjusted group earnings before interest and tax rose to 5.3 billion euros (US$5.62 billion) in the first quarter, the German company said yesterday, beating the average analyst estimate of 4.77 billion euros.
While Mercedes shipped fewer vehicles in the period, auto revenue still climbed 8 percent.
Shortages are disrupting auto output, but bolstering sticker prices for higher-end vehicles, including Mercedes’s flagship S-Class sedan and G-Class sport utility vehicle.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,