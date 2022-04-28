Tax filing deadline extended for virus cases and contacts

Staff writer, with CNA





The deadline for filing tax returns and making payments is only to be extended for people being treated for COVID-19 or in isolation at the end of next month, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Despite having extended the tax deadline for all taxpayers from May 31 to June 30 for two consecutive years due to COVID-19, the ministry said that it would not implement the same policy this year.

However, given the rise in domestic infections and close contacts in isolation, the ministry said that people whose COVID-19 treatment or isolation period overlaps with the May 31 deadline are to be granted an extension to June 30.

Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong speaks at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

The one-month extension is to apply to individual and business tax filings and payments, as well as the payment of property taxes, the ministry said, adding that the people would not need to apply for an extension, but would need to provide proof, such as an isolation notification from their local government, if they took advantage of the extension.

People in treatment for COVID-19 during the regular deadline and the extended one would be given 20 days in which to file their taxes and make payments upon their recovery, it said.

In other news, the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed an amendment to halve the import tariff on Champagne to 10 percent, matching the tariff on other types of imported wine.

The amendment to the Customs Import Tariff Act (海關進口稅則) was introduced in May last year by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵), who sought to reduce the 20 percent tariff on Champagne.

In her proposal, Lin said that while most wines are made using the same grape fermentation process, Champagne is taxed double the 10 percent rate of other imported wines.

This is an unfair international trade practice, although only sparkling wines produced in the Champagne region of France can be called “Champagne,” she said in her proposed amendment, which was signed by 15 other legislators.

After the amendment was passed in the legislature, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said that the lower 10 percent tariff would apply only to Champagne from France, while the import tax on other sparkling wines would remain at 20 percent.