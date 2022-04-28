The deadline for filing tax returns and making payments is only to be extended for people being treated for COVID-19 or in isolation at the end of next month, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
Despite having extended the tax deadline for all taxpayers from May 31 to June 30 for two consecutive years due to COVID-19, the ministry said that it would not implement the same policy this year.
However, given the rise in domestic infections and close contacts in isolation, the ministry said that people whose COVID-19 treatment or isolation period overlaps with the May 31 deadline are to be granted an extension to June 30.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The one-month extension is to apply to individual and business tax filings and payments, as well as the payment of property taxes, the ministry said, adding that the people would not need to apply for an extension, but would need to provide proof, such as an isolation notification from their local government, if they took advantage of the extension.
People in treatment for COVID-19 during the regular deadline and the extended one would be given 20 days in which to file their taxes and make payments upon their recovery, it said.
In other news, the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed an amendment to halve the import tariff on Champagne to 10 percent, matching the tariff on other types of imported wine.
The amendment to the Customs Import Tariff Act (海關進口稅則) was introduced in May last year by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵), who sought to reduce the 20 percent tariff on Champagne.
In her proposal, Lin said that while most wines are made using the same grape fermentation process, Champagne is taxed double the 10 percent rate of other imported wines.
This is an unfair international trade practice, although only sparkling wines produced in the Champagne region of France can be called “Champagne,” she said in her proposed amendment, which was signed by 15 other legislators.
After the amendment was passed in the legislature, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said that the lower 10 percent tariff would apply only to Champagne from France, while the import tax on other sparkling wines would remain at 20 percent.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,