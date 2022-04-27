Chinese tech shares advanced as Beijing’s renewed pledge to step up growth lured back some buyers after weeks of intense selling.
The Hang Seng Tech Index closed up 2.9 percent yesterday, rebounding from the lowest in more than a month.
A rally in other equity gauges across China and Hong Kong lost steam during the day as traders remained cautious over whether the vows would bear fruit.
Photo: Reuters
Yesterday’s market fluctuations came after fresh policy promises to boost consumption and end a regulatory crackdown on major tech companies as soon as possible.
Traders are uncertain about the sustainability of a rebound as COVID-19 lockdowns, dimming growth outlook and regulatory risks on the tech sector present headwinds.
“When consumption is falling off a cliff in some cities, the government needs to be seen doing something,” MegaTrust Investment (世誠投資) chief executive officer Qi Wang (王崎) said.
However, “today the problem is not just sentiment, but fundamentals — namely the impact of China’s zero COVID policy on the economy,” Qi said.
China’s benchmark CSI 300 erased early gains to fall 0.8 percent, extending Monday’s near 5 percent slump.
The Hang Seng Index closed 0.3 percent higher.
Traders say they want to see concrete actions after the latest statements from the Chinese State Council and the People’s Bank of China.
A rally in the middle of last month from a sweeping set of policy vows had nearly evaporated due to a lack of follow-through.
China’s adherence to “zero COVID-19,” the main market drag, is also showing little signs of easing.
Beijing started mass testing millions of its residents as part of an unprecedented scheme, raising fears about a potential wider lockdown that could crimp growth and earnings.
The Hang Seng Tech Index had been particularly hit hard recently as the US Federal Reserve’s tightening hurt rate-sensitive growth shares.
The rebound yesterday came after Bloomberg data showed that the gauge’s relative strength index fell near 30 in the previous session, a level which indicates a security is oversold.
“The stock rebound is more likely due to technical rebound, after shares were heavily oversold,” UOB Kay Hian Ltd (大華繼顯控股) executive director Steven Leung (梁偉源) said. “Any rebound should be limited unless the US bond yield falls further.”
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer