Retail sales rose 4.8 percent year-on-year and 8.7 percent month-on-month to NT$342 billion (US$11.67 billion) last month, the sector’s best March performance, amid less stringent COVID-19 restrictions and Mother’s Day sales promotions, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.
The growth was also due to strong sales of luxury goods, new smartphone launches and higher fuel prices, the ministry said.
Department store chains generated NT$29.4 billion in sales, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier, while supermarket sales rose 9.7 percent to NT$19 billion, hypermarket sales increased 5 percent to NT$18.6 billion and convenience store sales grew 1.7 percent to NT$30.5 billion, ministry data showed.
Photo: CNA
Online retail sales also increased last month, rising 9.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$32.1 billion, although auto industry revenue dropped 9 percent to NT$57.8 billion, the data showed.
In the first quarter, retail sales grew 3.9 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.05 trillion, a record for the period, the ministry said, adding that this month, retail sales are forecast to rise between 0.8 percent and 3.8 percent annually to between NT$331.2 billion and NT$341 billion.
Sales in the local food and beverage sector last month grew 6.8 percent annually, but dropped 3 percent monthly to NT$69.7 billion as people used Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers ahead of their expiration this month, the ministry said.
Restaurant sales rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to NT$58.0 billion and beverage shop revenue increased 7.2 percent to NT$9.1 billion, while catering services posted a 12.1 percent jump in sales to NT$2.5 billion as airlines aggressively expanded their network of caterers, the data showed.
The food and beverage sector in the first quarter recorded sales of NT$217.4 billion, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.
The sector’s sales are expected to increase between 0.1 percent and 3.1 percent annually to between NT$65.9 billion and NT$67.9 billion, the ministry said.
Wholesale sales expanded 12.9 percent annually and 33.4 percent monthly to NT$1.15 trillion last month, benefiting from capacity expansion at semiconductor companies and strong steel demand overseas, as well as demand for pharmaceuticals amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.
The sector’s sales in the first quarter were NT$3.14 trillion, up 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the strongest first-quarter figure on record, it said.
Wholesale sales this month are expected to rise between 4.7 percent and 7.7 percent annually to between NT$1.05 trillion and NT$1.08 trillion, it added.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer