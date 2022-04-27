Carrefour lowers prices of some virus tests

Staff writer, with CNA





Supermarket chain Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday announced it had lowered its price for FORA/VTRUST rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits to NT$200 (US$6.82) from NT$350 at its 38 stores that are licensed to sell such items.

The price reduction comes amid skyrocketing demand for rapid tests due to a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections.

Taiwan yesterday reported 6,339 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,295 domestically transmitted infections and 44 cases that were contracted abroad, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) data showed.

A woman and a store worker interact at a pharmacy in Taipei yesterday. The sign in the foreground says “rapid COVID-19 test kits are sold out.” Photo: Lo Pei-teh, Taipei Times

While the price for a pack of five FORA/VTRUST tests has also been lowered to NT$975 from NT$1,700, the price for a pack of five Roche test kits, the other brand stocked by Carrefour, remains unchanged at NT$1,800.

The cuts were made amid complaints about the high price of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests as the government considers using rapid tests instead of home isolation for people who come into contact with those who test positive for COVID-19.

In response to the scarcity, the government has said it plans to launch an at-home COVID-19 test kit rationing scheme.

It is to requisition 31 million kits by the end of July from five domestic manufacturers — Taidoc Technology Corp (泰博科技), Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦), Formosa Biomedical Technology Corp (台塑生醫), Excelsior Bio-System Inc (凌越生醫) and Enimmune Corp (安特羅生技).

In addition, the government is also to acquire 100 million test kits from foreign firms.

Rapid test kits are also being sold by other retailers, including PX Mart Co (全聯實業), Cosmed (康是美), Watson’s Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏), MedFirst Healthcare Services Inc (杏一醫療), Wellcare Healthcare Supply (維康醫療), Great Tree Pharmacy Co (大樹連鎖藥局) and Yes Chain Pharmacy Co (躍獅連鎖藥局).