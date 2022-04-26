TRADE
EU, India to set up council
The EU and India yesterday agreed to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation between them, they said in a joint statement as the EU chief met government officials in New Delhi. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day visit to India’s capital. She is expected to offer to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free-trade deal when she meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit came days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Modi, and agreed to increase bilateral defense and business cooperation.
TOURISM
Singapore eases virus rules
More people are looking to travel to Singapore as the city-state eases virus rules. Travel-related searches on Google for the island destination have jumped, particularly from neighboring Malaysia, as well as Indonesia, India and Australia, according to data tracked by economists at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd. Last week, Singapore became one of the first major regional economies to announce it would end all testing for vaccinated travelers, starting today. Short-term visitor numbers “will likely accelerate in the second quarter driven by the reopening of borders in neighboring ASEAN countries,” Maybank said.
RETAIL
UK grocers cut prices
Asda Stores Ltd and WM Morrison Supermarket PLC said they would yesterday cut the prices of essential items, ratcheting up competition in Britain’s food retail sector against a backdrop of soaring inflation. Surging prices are causing the biggest squeeze on household incomes since at least the 1950s in Britain, where grocery price inflation hit 5.2 percent over the four weeks to March 20, the highest level since April 2012, industry data last month showed. Supermarket groups typically try to keep down the prices of so-called known value goods, of which shoppers instinctively know the cost, while pushing up the prices of others.
AUTOMAKERS
Ferrari merger unlikely: CEO
Ferrari NV is interested in expanding its partnerships network, but a combination with another group in not on the cards, the Italian luxury automaker’s new CEO Benedetto Vigna said in an interview with the Sole 24 Ore daily on Sunday. “Ferrari is not only a car brand, it’s essentially a luxury brand,” Vigna said. “Having so many passionate people working in the same place it is an incredible asset that could lead us everywhere,” he added when asked if Ferrari was in a position to go it alone. Vigna said he sees room for the luxury automaker to grow in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where the company saw deliveries grow 5 to 8 percent last year.
FINANCE
HNA finishes restructuring
HNA Group Co (海航集團), the conglomerate that collapsed with billions of dollars of debt, has completed its restructuring work after a joint working group was set up more than two years ago to handle the task. All four restructuring plans related to HNA Group have been completed with court approvals, the conglomerate said on its Wechat account, adding that the “risk-disposal work” is basically finished. HNA was effectively seized in February 2020 by the Hainan provincial government. The company in October last year reached an agreement with creditors on a debt-restructuring plan.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)