Hyundai earnings top forecasts as won helps sales

Bloomberg





Hyundai Motor Co’s first-quarter operating income beat analyst expectations, rising 16 percent from a year earlier as a weaker South Korean won helped offset persistent supply-chain disruptions.

Operating profit in the three months through March was 1.93 trillion won (US$1.54 billion), compared with the 1.66 trillion won median estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Net income rose 17 percent to 1.78 trillion won, topping the 1.39 trillion won estimate.

Sales climbed 11 percent from a year earlier to 30.3 trillion won, higher than forecast thanks to robust sales of sport utility vehicles and Genesis luxury models, as well as a favorable foreign-exchange rate, the company said in a statement yesterday.

A person walks past a Hyundai Motor Co dealership in Seoul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The won weakened 1.9 percent against the US dollar in the first quarter, making exports cheaper. Overseas sales account for nearly 70 percent of Hyundai’s revenue.

Hyundai has suspended operations in Russia, citing logistical issues with the delivery of components. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deepened supply-chain challenges for global automakers, which were already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as rising commodity prices.

Hyundai last month said it plans to invest about US$15 billion in battery-powered electric vehicles as part of a broader outlay of nearly US$80 billion in its businesses by 2030.

Its investment in electrification is lower than others such as Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, which plan spending of US$40 billion and US$35 billion respectively, as well as Volkswagen AG’s US$101 billion goal.

Earlier yesterday, Hyundai announced it had joined Climate Group’s RE100 global initiative to move to fully using renewable energy by 2050.