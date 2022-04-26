SEMICONDUCTORS
Silicon Motion mulls sale
Silicon Motion Technology Corp (慧榮科技) is exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest, people familiar with the matter have said. The semiconductor company is working with advisers as it holds talks with potential buyers, the people said. Silicon Motion makes NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, its Web site says. It also supplies data centers, and makes specialized industrial and automotive solid-state drives. The company’s American depositary receipts have fallen about 19 percent this year, giving it a market value of US$2.7 billion, although its share price has risen amid the takeover speculation. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, Silicon Motion reported net income of US$60.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, up 9.4 percent from the third quarter.
COSMETICS
Maywufa to build factories
Maywufa Co Ltd (美吾華), which manufactures and sells hair and skincare products under the Maywufa brand in Taiwan, has pledged NT$900 million (US$30.64 million) to install cosmetics plants at the Youth Industrial Park Service Center (幼獅工業區) in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) after the InvesTaiwan Service Center approved its application to participate in the government’s incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The Invest in Taiwan initiative has so far attracted 1,188 firms to invest more than NT$1.68 trillion, creating 133,500 local jobs, the ministry said. Thirteen applications to join the initiative are pending, it said.
LABOR
More workers furloughed
The number of workers on official furlough programs increased over the past week, surpassing 14,000 as travel agencies continued to be hampered by strict border controls amid a spike in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. Ministry data showed that the number of workers on unpaid leave rose to 14,398 as of Saturday, up 881 from the report released on Monday last week. The number of firms implementing furlough programs rose by 103 from a week earlier to 2,270, the data showed. The increase is partly attributed to a spike in workers placed on unpaid leave in the support services industry, which is largely comprised of travel agencies, amid a local outbreak of COVID-19, the ministry said. As of Saturday, the support services industry reported the highest number of furloughed workers at 8,405, followed by 1,446 in the transportation and warehousing industry and 1,357 in the manufacturing sector, the ministry said.
EQUITIES
Foreign sell-off continues
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$23.06 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$55.59 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$631.46 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), it added. As of Friday, market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.57 trillion, or 40.87 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)