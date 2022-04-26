Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

Silicon Motion mulls sale

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (慧榮科技) is exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest, people familiar with the matter have said. The semiconductor company is working with advisers as it holds talks with potential buyers, the people said. Silicon Motion makes NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, its Web site says. It also supplies data centers, and makes specialized industrial and automotive solid-state drives. The company’s American depositary receipts have fallen about 19 percent this year, giving it a market value of US$2.7 billion, although its share price has risen amid the takeover speculation. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, Silicon Motion reported net income of US$60.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, up 9.4 percent from the third quarter.

COSMETICS

Maywufa to build factories

Maywufa Co Ltd (美吾華), which manufactures and sells hair and skincare products under the Maywufa brand in Taiwan, has pledged NT$900 million (US$30.64 million) to install cosmetics plants at the Youth Industrial Park Service Center (幼獅工業區) in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) after the InvesTaiwan Service Center approved its application to participate in the government’s incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The Invest in Taiwan initiative has so far attracted 1,188 firms to invest more than NT$1.68 trillion, creating 133,500 local jobs, the ministry said. Thirteen applications to join the initiative are pending, it said.

LABOR

More workers furloughed

The number of workers on official furlough programs increased over the past week, surpassing 14,000 as travel agencies continued to be hampered by strict border controls amid a spike in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. Ministry data showed that the number of workers on unpaid leave rose to 14,398 as of Saturday, up 881 from the report released on Monday last week. The number of firms implementing furlough programs rose by 103 from a week earlier to 2,270, the data showed. The increase is partly attributed to a spike in workers placed on unpaid leave in the support services industry, which is largely comprised of travel agencies, amid a local outbreak of COVID-19, the ministry said. As of Saturday, the support services industry reported the highest number of furloughed workers at 8,405, followed by 1,446 in the transportation and warehousing industry and 1,357 in the manufacturing sector, the ministry said.

EQUITIES

Foreign sell-off continues

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$23.06 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$55.59 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$631.46 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), while the top three shares bought by foreign investors were China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), it added. As of Friday, market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.57 trillion, or 40.87 percent of total market capitalization, it said.