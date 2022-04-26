The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) has left its forecast for GDP growth in Taiwan unchanged for this year at 4.1 percent, despite a surge in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.
The think tank maintained its growth projection from January after taking into account robust demand globally for information and communications technology devices, Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of the institute’s Economic Forecasting Center, said yesterday.
Such devices make up more than 50 percent of Taiwan’s exports, putting the nation in a good position to benefit from resilient global demand and experience growth of more than 4 percent this year.
Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times
The institute’s forecast is in line with government estimates.
Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) last month said that the agency expected to lower its growth forecast after considering geopolitical crises, but predicted it would still be more than 4 percent this year.
In February, the DGBAS forecast GDP growth of 4.42 percent in Taiwan.
Yesterday, the institute said that the nation’s GDP this year is expected to grow 2 percent in the first quarter, 3.66 percent in the second quarter, 6.15 percent in the third quarter and 4.45 percent in the fourth quarter.
The institute said it expects private consumption to grow 4.43 percent this year, private investment to increase 4.25 percent and fixed capital formation to rise 4.78 percent.
Exports this year are expected to grow 4.37 percent, while imports are expected to grow 4.35 percent, it said.
Although the institute kept its GDP growth forecast unchanged, it revised upward its projected percentage for the consumer price index (CPI) to 2.40 percent from a previous estimate of 1.65 percent.
Commenting on inflation, Sun said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed prices for commodities and raw materials sharply higher on the global market, which has, in turn, affected local consumer prices.
“Taiwan has been adversely affected by uncertainty in the global economy, especially from a spike in international crude oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Sun said.
“COVID-19 lockdowns in China, where many Taiwanese companies manufacture goods, are also expected to affect global supply chains, creating more uncertainty,” Sun added.
If the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdowns in China come to an end in the second quarter, the upward pressure on inflation would decline in the second half of the year, he said.
In related news, a TIER survey found that sentiment in the manufacturing sector last month fell 2.16 points to 99.21 from a month earlier, marking the third consecutive month of sequential declines.
The decline reflected concern over rising raw material prices, which have led to higher production costs, and over interruptions in the global supply chain due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the institute said.
A shortage of chips for automakers might not ease until the first half of next year, said Arisa Liu (劉佩真), who heads the institute’s Taiwan Industry Economics Services databank.
A similar composite index for gauging business sentiment in the service sector rose 0.88 points from a month earlier to 95.05, after falling the previous two months, and sentiment in the construction industry fell 0.67 points to 105.34, marking the second straight month of decline.
Development firms became more cautious in their outlook after the bank last month raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points, which was higher than expected, Liu said, adding that the central bank is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy for the rest of the year.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
SHARING INNOVATION: With the world’s leading semiconductor research institute, Belgium is looking to attract Taiwan’s expertise to help manufacture chips in Europe Focusing on bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the Taiwan-Belgium Joint Business Council meeting, the most important annual business event between the countries, is to take place on Thursday next week, the Belgian Office Taipei said. Due to COVID-19, the meeting for a second consecutive year is to be a hybrid Webinar, with Taiwanese business representatives gathered in Taipei and their Belgian counterparts joining online, the Belgian office said. The semiconductor industry is to be the primary focus, given that Taiwan is a leader in the field amid a global chip shortage, the office said. The EU in February unveiled the European Chips
The construction of a wafer fab in Japan to be run by a joint venture led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to begin today. Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM), the joint venture, said that it signed an agreement with authorities in Kikuyo-machi in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, with company president Yuichi Horita announcing the schedule for the new plant’s construction. The plant is expected to begin shipping products in December 2024, Horita said. In November last year, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it would spend up to US$2.12 billion in equity investment on the wafer
SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday. Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed. The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP)