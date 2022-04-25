Foreign investments climb 125%

SOUTHERN STAKES: Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan dropped by more than 50 percent

Staff writer, with CNA





The value of foreign direct investments (FDIs) approved by the government rose in the first three months of this year by more than 125 percent from a year earlier, as funds were poured into green energy projects along with Hitachi Ltd’s stake in a Taiwanese elevator supplier, the Investment Commission said on Wednesday.

Approved FDI from January to last month totaled US$2.75 billion, up 125.61 percent from a year earlier, while the number of approved FDI applications fell 15.36 percent from last year to 562, the data showed.

The surge in FDI came after Denmark-based energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) applied to invest NT$10.56 billion (US$360.9 million) in CI Changfang Ltd (哥本哈根基礎設施彰芳), which develops offshore wind energy in Changhua County, the commission said.

Vehicles travel past the Taipei 101 building, center, in Taipei on June 3 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Additionally, Hitachi was approved to purchase about 29 percent of elevator brand Yungtay Engineering Co (永大機電) for NT$24.67 billion, and to bring the Taiwanese company entirely under its corporate umbrella, it said.

Countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy — primarily Singapore, Thailand and Australia — secured commission approval to collectively invest NT$254 million in Taiwan during the three-month period, up 56.58 percent from a year earlier, the commission said.

However, the number of approved applications from policy countries fell 8.53 percent from a year earlier to 118, it said.

Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan were down 54.59 percent from a year earlier, totaling US$6.52 million in the three months, reflecting a relatively high comparison base over the same period last year, it said.

Foreign-bound investments from Taiwanese investors rose in value by 62.64 percent from a year earlier to US$2.03 billion in the first three months of this year.

The increase came after the commission permitted cloud infrastructure provider Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) to invest US$400 million in the US, and allowed Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) to invest about NT$6 billion for a 10 percent stake in South Korea’s credit company Hyundai Card Co, the commission said.

Approved Taiwanese investments in New Southbound Policy countries fell 15.51 percent during the three months from a year earlier to about US$720 million, with most of the funds bound for Australia, Cambodia and Vietnam, it said.

Approved China-bound investments were up 31.83 percent at US$846 million from a year earlier, with Shanghai, as well as Jiangsu, Fujian, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces, as the top destinations, it said.