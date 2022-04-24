Most Asian markets dropped on Friday, trailing Wall Street losses triggered by the US Federal Reserve boss signaling an aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle and the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions in China.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.63 percent down at 27,105.26, even as inflation data from Japan was in line with market expectations and better than elsewhere in the world.
A falling yen, due mainly to the interest rate gap between Japan and the US, had boosted trade on the Nikkei 225 all of this week, but it was not enough to alleviate concerns around the prospect of rate hikes in the US, and the index only posted a slight weekly gain of 0.04 percent.
Photo: AP
The broader TOPIX declined 1.19 percent to 1,905.15, but rose 0.47 percent from a week earlier.
A report that Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen have discussed coordinated currency intervention to combat skyrocketing global inflation strengthened the yen on Friday.
In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 102.86 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,025.09, but gained 0.12 percent weekly. Turnover totaled NT$268.201 billion (US$9.17 billion).
Seoul’s KOSPI lost 0.86 percent to 2,704.71, increasing 0.32 percent from a week earlier.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.57 percent to 7,473.3, posting a weekly decline of 0.67 percent, while India’s SENSEX lost 1.23 percent to 57,197.15, down 1.96 percent on the week.
However, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.23 percent to 3,086.92 as some restrictions in China were eased and the country’s securities regulator pushed banks and insurers to buy more stocks to lift ailing equities — although the effect was minimal. The index posted a weekly decline of 3.87 percent.
Hong Kong, which has been down all week and plummeted on Friday, recovered slightly after the midday break thanks to a tech stock recovery and was only 0.21 percent lower at 20,638.52 at the close. It was down 4.09 percent for the week.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that a half-point interest rate increase is “on the table” for next month’s policy meeting — with the US facing decades-high inflation — reversed fortunes on Wall Street mid-session.
“Federal Reserve Chairman Powell stopped an intraday equity rally in its tracks overnight, after he signaled a 0.5 percent rate hike in May,” said Jeffrey Haley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda Corp.
“Mr Powell cited a tight labor market and inflation at multi-decade highs. Fellow President Mary Daly also suggested 0.50 percent hikes, while the bull in the monetary China shop, James Bullard, reiterated his enthusiasm for 0.75 percent hikes,” Haley said.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to
Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Last month, 3,020 ships called at the city state to refuel, 441 fewer than a year earlier, preliminary data released by the Singaporean Maritime Port Authority showed. That led to bunker fuel sales last month falling to 3.77 million tonnes, the lowest seasonally since 2016. Bunkering is the supplying of fuel for use by ships. Fewer ships are stopping at Singapore as congestion at ports globally prompts companies to skip the transit hub