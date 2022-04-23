RETAIL
UK sales plunge further
UK retail sales plunged more than forecast last month as the cost-of-living crisis squeezed incomes, and consumers braced for higher taxes and energy bills. The volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 1.4 percent after falling 0.5 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Economists had expected a decline of 0.3 percent. Sales, excluding fuel, dropped 1.1 percent. A separate survey by GfK showed that UK consumer confidence sank for a fifth straight month in April, with Britons more pessimistic about the outlook for their personal finances and the general economy than during the depths of the financial crisis. Wages are increasingly falling behind the rate of inflation, which hit a 30-year high of 7 percent last month. The figures are synonymous with recession.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault revenue dips slightly
Renault SA’s quarterly revenue fell less than expected in the first quarter, as the French automaker navigated semiconductor shortages and a sharp decline in Russian auto sales due to the war in Ukraine. Revenue contracted 2.7 percent to 9.75 billion euros (US$10.54 billion), the company said yesterday, beating a 9.27 billion-euro estimate. The market is “severely disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, the semiconductor crisis and inflation,” chief financial officer Thierry Pieton said. Renault is sticking with an estimate that chip shortages should shave production by about 300,000 this year. Renault, the automaker most exposed to Russia, saw revenue from Russia fall 16 percent to 900 million euros, it said.
EUROZONE
Economy gets suprise boost
Economic momentum in the eurozone unexpectedly picked up this month, with a rebound in services following the end of COVID-19 restrictions, making up for stalling manufacturing. A composite gauge for both sectors jumped to a seven-month high, a survey of purchasing managers published by S&P Global showed. The increase to 55.8 from 54.9 last month compares to an estimate of 53.9. The improvement in services was led by an unprecedented surge in tourism and recreation activity, while manufacturers saw output growing at the slowest pace in nearly two years. “April saw a two-speed eurozone economy,” S&P Global chief business economist Chris Williamson said yesterday. “The weakness of the manufacturing sector is a major concern as it points to an economy that is not firing on all cylinders.” The outlook for the eurozone economy is increasingly uncertain, with the Ukraine conflict and supply bottlenecks weighing on the region’s pandemic recovery.
RUSSIA
Mining firm tries for export
Russian miner Petropavlovsk has applied for a new export license, it said yesterday, seeking a fresh lease of life after it was prohibited from selling gold to sanction-hit Gazprombank, the only buyer of its output. The miner said its gold production for the quarter ending March 31 rose 8 percent to 103 kilo ounces, while gold sales slipped by 6 percent. The UK on March 24 sanctioned Gazprombank, one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas. Petropavlovsk is even restricted from making debt repayments to Gazprombank, which is also its main lender. Petropavlovsk said it is exploring options for gold sales, including with other potential buyers. The London-listed miner yesterday cut its annual gold production outlook. It now expects production in the range of 375 to 405 kilo-ounces, down from 380 to 420 kilo-ounces.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to