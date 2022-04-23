Net zero emission efforts expected to boost GDP

Staff writer, with CNA





Government efforts to push for net zero emission by 2050 are expected to raise investments and eventually boost the country’s annual GDP growth by 0.56 percentage points on average, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday.

To achieve the net zero goal, the government plans to spend almost NT$900 billion (US$30.76 billion) through 2030, which is expected to create business opportunities for the private sector, Kung told an environmental summit in Taipei on Earth Day titled “100 Re-Actions! The Solutions for Our Earth.”

Kung said that he was upbeat and forecast that the involvement of the public and private sectors in the green environmental initiatives is expected to add 0.56 percentage points to Taiwan’s economic growth on average every year.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin speaks at an event in Taipei on Thursday last week. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The government would develop policies for environmentally friendly critical industries such as offshore wind and solar power, hydrogen energy, energy storage, power systems, power conservation, carbon capture and storage, electric vehicles, resource recycling and zero waste for clean energy, and green industries, he said.

The critical industries are expected to allow private enterprises to explore tremendous business opportunities, in particular in offshore wind power and solar power development, he said, adding that the two kinds of green power development are expecteed to attract more than NT$3 trillion in investments over the next eight years.

The government is to provide energy conservation incentives to persuade the private sector to replace old equipment with more efficient energy storage systems, which is expected to provide boost to the local economy, Kung said.