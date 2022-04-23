Government efforts to push for net zero emission by 2050 are expected to raise investments and eventually boost the country’s annual GDP growth by 0.56 percentage points on average, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday.
To achieve the net zero goal, the government plans to spend almost NT$900 billion (US$30.76 billion) through 2030, which is expected to create business opportunities for the private sector, Kung told an environmental summit in Taipei on Earth Day titled “100 Re-Actions! The Solutions for Our Earth.”
Kung said that he was upbeat and forecast that the involvement of the public and private sectors in the green environmental initiatives is expected to add 0.56 percentage points to Taiwan’s economic growth on average every year.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The government would develop policies for environmentally friendly critical industries such as offshore wind and solar power, hydrogen energy, energy storage, power systems, power conservation, carbon capture and storage, electric vehicles, resource recycling and zero waste for clean energy, and green industries, he said.
The critical industries are expected to allow private enterprises to explore tremendous business opportunities, in particular in offshore wind power and solar power development, he said, adding that the two kinds of green power development are expecteed to attract more than NT$3 trillion in investments over the next eight years.
The government is to provide energy conservation incentives to persuade the private sector to replace old equipment with more efficient energy storage systems, which is expected to provide boost to the local economy, Kung said.
TOO COSTLY: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang said the firm’s assumption that its Oregon chips would cost similar to chips in Taiwan was ‘naive’ The US’ efforts to increase onshore manufacturing of semiconductors is wasteful and an expensive exercise in futility due to a lack of manufacturing talent and high costs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said on Tuesday. Chang made the remarks in an interview with the Brookings Institution in its latest podcast on the theme “Can semiconductor manufacturing return to the US?” The semiconductor veteran said that the US today still has a good position in the semiconductor technology industry in terms of chip design capacity, but it lacks sufficient manufacturing talent. “I don’t really think it is a
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to