AIRLINES
TransNusa snubs Chinese jet
A new budget carrier meant to be the first international customer for China’s homegrown passenger jet is going with Airbus SE for its first plane, the carrier’s Web site said. Indonesian low-cost carrier PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri might eventually have as many as six Airbus jets in its fleet, with a second due to arrive next month, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (中國飛機租賃) — a shareholder of TransNusa — in January last year said that it would provide the Indonesian carrier with 30 ARJ21 single-aisle jets made by state-backed plane maker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (中國商用飛機), making the Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara-based airline the first outside China to fly the company’s planes.
AIRLINES
United looks to make profit
United Airlines Holdings Inc expects to be profitable this year, overcoming a first-quarter loss as people increasingly resume air travel. The carrier’s operating margin in the second quarter is to be about 10 percent, United said in a statement on Wednesday. Fueled by booming leisure sales heading into the summer and “rapidly returning” business travel, the performance would end a series of nine consecutive quarterly losses. “The demand environment is the strongest it’s been in my 30 years in the industry,” United CEO Scott Kirby said.
FOOD
Price hike lifts Nestle sales
Nestle yesterday reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter after the Swiss food giant raised prices to cope with soaring global inflation, and signaled that more hikes were coming. Nestle, which makes everything from chocolate to coffee to baby and pet food, said that its sales in the first quarter grew 5.4 percent to 22.2 billion Swiss francs (US$23.4 billion) from a year earlier. “We stepped up pricing in a responsible manner and saw sustained consumer demand,” Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in a results statement. Nestle’s organic growth — which excludes the effects of acquisitions or divestments to focus on a company’s core operations — reached 7.6 percent in the first quarter.
SOUTH KOREA
Exports gain on US demand
The country’s early trade data indicate that exports are to post robust gains this month as powerful US demand shores up global commerce in the face of a slowdown in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. Exports in the first 20 days of the month increased 16.9 percent from a year earlier, led by semiconductors, the customs office reported yesterday. Exports to China, the biggest buyer of the country’s goods, rose just 1.8 percent, while shipments to the US surged 29.1 percent. The country releases trade data earlier than most countries and its 20-day performance is closely watched as an indicator of global demand, as the country’s companies are deeply integrated into the world’s supply chains. This was reflected in the divergent results for the world’s two largest economies, which are also the country’s top two overseas markets. The data yesterday indicate that overall exports remain robust, as the Bank of Korea had predicted earlier in the year. Semiconductor shipments increased 22.9 percent, the data showed. Exports of vehicles edged down 1 percent, while oil products jumped 82 percent. However, sales of wireless communication devices fell 10.7 percent.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to