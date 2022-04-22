World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

TransNusa snubs Chinese jet

A new budget carrier meant to be the first international customer for China’s homegrown passenger jet is going with Airbus SE for its first plane, the carrier’s Web site said. Indonesian low-cost carrier PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri might eventually have as many as six Airbus jets in its fleet, with a second due to arrive next month, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (中國飛機租賃) — a shareholder of TransNusa — in January last year said that it would provide the Indonesian carrier with 30 ARJ21 single-aisle jets made by state-backed plane maker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (中國商用飛機), making the Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara-based airline the first outside China to fly the company’s planes.

AIRLINES

United looks to make profit

United Airlines Holdings Inc expects to be profitable this year, overcoming a first-quarter loss as people increasingly resume air travel. The carrier’s operating margin in the second quarter is to be about 10 percent, United said in a statement on Wednesday. Fueled by booming leisure sales heading into the summer and “rapidly returning” business travel, the performance would end a series of nine consecutive quarterly losses. “The demand environment is the strongest it’s been in my 30 years in the industry,” United CEO Scott Kirby said.

FOOD

Price hike lifts Nestle sales

Nestle yesterday reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter after the Swiss food giant raised prices to cope with soaring global inflation, and signaled that more hikes were coming. Nestle, which makes everything from chocolate to coffee to baby and pet food, said that its sales in the first quarter grew 5.4 percent to 22.2 billion Swiss francs (US$23.4 billion) from a year earlier. “We stepped up pricing in a responsible manner and saw sustained consumer demand,” Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in a results statement. Nestle’s organic growth — which excludes the effects of acquisitions or divestments to focus on a company’s core operations — reached 7.6 percent in the first quarter.

SOUTH KOREA

Exports gain on US demand

The country’s early trade data indicate that exports are to post robust gains this month as powerful US demand shores up global commerce in the face of a slowdown in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. Exports in the first 20 days of the month increased 16.9 percent from a year earlier, led by semiconductors, the customs office reported yesterday. Exports to China, the biggest buyer of the country’s goods, rose just 1.8 percent, while shipments to the US surged 29.1 percent. The country releases trade data earlier than most countries and its 20-day performance is closely watched as an indicator of global demand, as the country’s companies are deeply integrated into the world’s supply chains. This was reflected in the divergent results for the world’s two largest economies, which are also the country’s top two overseas markets. The data yesterday indicate that overall exports remain robust, as the Bank of Korea had predicted earlier in the year. Semiconductor shipments increased 22.9 percent, the data showed. Exports of vehicles edged down 1 percent, while oil products jumped 82 percent. However, sales of wireless communication devices fell 10.7 percent.