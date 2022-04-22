A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the chips inside for use in its own chip modules, the CEO of a company central to the semiconductor supply chain has said.
ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink remarked on the situation, without naming the conglomerate, during his company’s earnings call on Wednesday.
The beleaguered firm relayed its struggle to him only the previous week, he said, signaling that chip shortages are going to persist for the foreseeable future, at least for some sectors.
“The demand we are currently seeing comes from so many places in the industry,” Wennink said, pointing to the wider adoption of Internet of Things applications.
“It’s so widespread,” he said. “We have significantly underestimated the width of the demand. That, I don’t think, is going to go away.”
A major Chinese chipmaker has sold out its capacity through 2023, Wennink said.
Even major chip equipment makers including US-based Lam Research Corp are struggling to get enough components to fulfill orders, potentially making it more difficult for semiconductor fabs to significantly increase their capacity in the near term.
“On the demand side, the entire environment remains very strong, while continued supply-related delays could potentially limit how much wafer fabrication equipment investment can be executed in 2022,” Lam CEO Tim Archer said on an earnings call on Wednesday.
Automakers have yet to overcome a semiconductor crunch that has challenged their operations for more than a year.
Tesla Inc said this week that production remains hampered by shortages and elevated prices for key components, while Volkswagen AG has cautioned to expect continued negative effects from chip scarcity.
Earlier this week, Toyota Motor Corp trimmed its output target by about 100,000 units for this year on insufficient semiconductor supply.
Production halts and component shortages as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war could intensify supply-chain challenges and delay a recovery of European auto sales this year, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Michael Dean and Cliff Makanda said.
Sales of passenger cars in Europe’s five largest markets last month were 40 percent below levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that the semiconductor crisis remains unresolved, they said.
Some signs of weakening consumer electronics demand have yet to translate into relief for manufacturers of other silicon-hungry products and devices, they added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, last week said that its capacity remains tight throughout this year.
In an earnings call on Thursday last week, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) highlighted the challenges its suppliers are facing, saying a constraint in labor and chips has led to a longer delivery time for tools.
The wait times for chip deliveries last month rose slightly, reaching a new high of 26.6 weeks, after lockdowns in China and an earthquake in Japan further hampered supply, research by the Susquehanna Financial Group showed.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey
RAPID DEVELOPMENT: Demand for 5G services and high-performance computing devices would drive growth at the company over the short term, two executives said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) expects sales in the global semiconductor industry to rise by up to 13 percent this year — excluding memorychip operations. The world’s largest contract chipmaker made the forecast in its annual report released last week. Amid expanding 5G services, faster artificial intelligence development and digital transformation, demand for electronic gadgets is expected to grow at a stable rate and boost semiconductor sales, excluding memory chip revenue, by 11 to 13 percent, it said. The prediction places global sales growth behind TSMC’s expected sales figures: The chipmaker on Thursday told an investors’ conference that its sales this year
SLOW START: While some firms, including Tesla, are operating again, staff are working in closed loops and there are logistical bottlenecks, so production is not at full capacity Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), an assembler of Apple Inc’s MacBooks, has partially resumed operations in Shanghai after a surge in COVID-19 cases led to lockdowns in the city. The Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城), Quanta’s manufacturing base in Shanghai, on Friday resumed production with about 2,000 staff members working in a closed-loop management system, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. Production at its F1 and F3 factories, which make laptops for Apple and accessories for Tesla Inc respectively, was under way, the report said. The resumption means that 5 percent of QSMC’s 40,000 employees across eight factories in Shanghai have returned to