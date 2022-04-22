Tesla posts record profit of US$3.3bn

RAPID GROWTH: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it ‘seems likely’ the company is to make more than 1.5 million vehicles this year, above its target of 50 percent output growth

AFP, NEW YORK





Tesla on Wednesday reported another banner quarter of profit growth on pricier vehicles, saying that its output plan for this year is on track, despite ongoing supply chain problems and a hit from COVID-19 lockdown measures in China.

Elon Musk’s high-flying electric vehicle (EV) company notched a new record in quarterly profits of US$3.3 billion, following the unveiling of new factories in Germany and Texas, which have begun commercial deliveries.

Headwinds facing the company include increasing raw material costs, as well as a weeks-long outage at its Shanghai plant following the Chinese government’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022,” Tesla said in its earnings news release.

However, Musk said that it “seems likely” the company will produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year, which would be above the company’s long-term target of at least 50 percent output growth.

“We are growing very rapidly year-on-year and remain confident of exceeding 50 percent growth for the forseeable future,” Musk said on a conference call with investors and analysts. “The future is very exciting.”

However, Tesla’s Model 3 lists at US$42,690, putting it beyond the reach of many households.

Musk, who has long spoken of the need to make EVs affordable to combat climate change, said: “We absolutely want to make EVs as affordable as possible.”

“It’s been very difficult when inflation is at a 40 or 50-year high,” Musk said, adding that suppliers are seeking 20 to 30 percent price increases for parts.

Tesla reported that revenue in the first quarter increased 81 percent to US$18.8 billion from a year earlier, while profit jumped 658 percent to US$3.3 billion.

The firm produced 305,407 vehicles, down slightly from a quarter earlier, but still pushing output above 1 million in the past 12 months.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant “lost about a month of built volume” due to the lockdown, but manufacturing “is resuming at limited levels working to get back to full production as quickly as possible,” Tesla chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said.

Cost inflation on raw materials in the first quarter had accelerated, and costs in the second quarter are trending “slightly higher” than that, Kirkhorn said.

As supply chain problems have persisted, auto analysts have cautioned that the EV build-out could be constrained by limited raw materials.

ISeeCars analyst Karl Brauer cited rising costs for lithium, palladium and nickel as a challenge for Tesla and the auto industry in general.

“Cost and supply concerns around various battery components isn’t going away, and will likely grow as global EV production and demand grows,” Brauer said.

“Electric vehicles have always struggled to be as cost effective as internal combustion cars, and there’s every indication that struggle will continue,” Brauer added.

Musk acknowledged some of these challenges for EVs, calling for entrepreneurs to focus on building lithium supply.