World Business Quick Take

ENERGY

Gamesa to sell portfolio

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has agreed to sell its European onshore wind portfolio to British energy company SSE PLC for 580 million euros (US$626 million). The deal includes 3.9 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece, and the possibility of developing 1GW of solar at the same sites, a statement said on Tuesday. The transaction is to help Siemens Gamesa shore up its finances after a run of profit warnings. SSE is building the world’s biggest offshore wind farm and plans to invest ￡12.5 billion (US$16.3 billion) in clean energy projects by 2026. The deal would almost double SSE’s existing portfolio of 4GW of renewables projects.

BREWERS

Heineken sales beat forecast

Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, delivered first-quarter beer sales ahead of estimates as customers returned to pubs, bars and restaurants across Europe, despite having to pay more for their pints. Beer volumes rose 5.2 percent on an organic basis, better than the 4.6 percent average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement yesterday. Revenue soared by more than one-third, mainly driven by price increases. Heineken reiterated its outlook for modest growth this year as a rebound in demand is clouded by Russia’s war in Ukraine and rising supply chain costs.

BANKING

Credit Suisse expects loss

Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said that it expects to post a first-quarter loss due to a US$210 million hit to revenues from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a previously indicated increase in legal provisions. The Zurich, Switzerland-based lender said that its results, due next week, would be negatively affected by its exposure to the war with respect to counterparty and credit risks. It also said it would see total legal provisions increase by 600 million Swiss francs (US$631 million), to a total of SF700 million for the quarter, related to developments in a number of legal cases more than a decade old.

FOOD

Danone sales accelerate

Danone SA reported its fastest sales growth in seven years as consumers went out more often to restaurants and bought more Evian water as COVID-19 restrictions eased in some countries. Sales rose 7.1 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, the company said yesterday. Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine chokes crop supplies. Danone has been increasing prices across all its categories and geographic zones, and in Europe negotiations were finalized in the first quarter, chief financial officer Juergen Esser said on a call with reporters. The company is ready to raise prices further if needed.

INVESTMENT

Fund moves against Buffett

California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the US, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman. The fund has more than US$450 billion in assets under management and about US$2.3 billion in Berkshire shares, it said in a filing on Tuesday. The non-profit National Legal and Policy Center, which is also a shareholder, has called for an independent chair. Berkshire opposes the proposal, saying last month that Buffett should continue as chairman and CEO. Buffett, 91, has a 32 percent voting interest in the company.