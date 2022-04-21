ENERGY
Gamesa to sell portfolio
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has agreed to sell its European onshore wind portfolio to British energy company SSE PLC for 580 million euros (US$626 million). The deal includes 3.9 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece, and the possibility of developing 1GW of solar at the same sites, a statement said on Tuesday. The transaction is to help Siemens Gamesa shore up its finances after a run of profit warnings. SSE is building the world’s biggest offshore wind farm and plans to invest ￡12.5 billion (US$16.3 billion) in clean energy projects by 2026. The deal would almost double SSE’s existing portfolio of 4GW of renewables projects.
BREWERS
Heineken sales beat forecast
Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, delivered first-quarter beer sales ahead of estimates as customers returned to pubs, bars and restaurants across Europe, despite having to pay more for their pints. Beer volumes rose 5.2 percent on an organic basis, better than the 4.6 percent average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement yesterday. Revenue soared by more than one-third, mainly driven by price increases. Heineken reiterated its outlook for modest growth this year as a rebound in demand is clouded by Russia’s war in Ukraine and rising supply chain costs.
BANKING
Credit Suisse expects loss
Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said that it expects to post a first-quarter loss due to a US$210 million hit to revenues from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a previously indicated increase in legal provisions. The Zurich, Switzerland-based lender said that its results, due next week, would be negatively affected by its exposure to the war with respect to counterparty and credit risks. It also said it would see total legal provisions increase by 600 million Swiss francs (US$631 million), to a total of SF700 million for the quarter, related to developments in a number of legal cases more than a decade old.
FOOD
Danone sales accelerate
Danone SA reported its fastest sales growth in seven years as consumers went out more often to restaurants and bought more Evian water as COVID-19 restrictions eased in some countries. Sales rose 7.1 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, the company said yesterday. Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine chokes crop supplies. Danone has been increasing prices across all its categories and geographic zones, and in Europe negotiations were finalized in the first quarter, chief financial officer Juergen Esser said on a call with reporters. The company is ready to raise prices further if needed.
INVESTMENT
Fund moves against Buffett
California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the US, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman. The fund has more than US$450 billion in assets under management and about US$2.3 billion in Berkshire shares, it said in a filing on Tuesday. The non-profit National Legal and Policy Center, which is also a shareholder, has called for an independent chair. Berkshire opposes the proposal, saying last month that Buffett should continue as chairman and CEO. Buffett, 91, has a 32 percent voting interest in the company.
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey