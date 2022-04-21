ASML Holding NV yesterday said that the continued chip supply chain crisis and a rise in costs could constrain earnings, after demand continued to rise for its cutting-edge machines.
Net sales forecast for the second quarter of this year fell short of analyst expectations after a decision to delay testing its machines to speed up deliveries once again hit earnings.
Europe’s largest semiconductor equipment maker said that it predicts sales of 5.1 billion euros (US$5.52 billion) to 5.3 billion euros for the second quarter compared with an estimate of 5.86 billion euros in a Bloomberg analyst survey.
Photo: Reuters
In the second quarter, 800 million euros of net delayed revenue was excluded from the company’s guidance, chief financial officer Roger Dassen said.
“That is the result of the fact that we expect more fast shipments at the end of Q2 than we had at the end of Q1,” he said.
Dassen also cited the increase in labor, component, freight and energy prices.
“If I were to quantify that, I think all in all we might be looking this year about a 1 percent incremental impact on the gross margin,” he said.
Inflationary pressures are growing amid a rise in service fees to secure parts that are in short supply and very high demand, jump in freight costs on changing shipping corridors and fuel prices, and “very strong” competition in labor markets in Asia and Silicon Valley, Dassen said.
Despite the costs from the delays, ASML remained optimistic about demand.
“We continue to see that the demand for our systems is higher than our current production capacity,” CEO Peter Wennink said. “In light of the demand and our plans to increase capacity, we expect to revisit our scenarios for 2025 and growth opportunities beyond. We plan to communicate updates in the second half of the year.”
ASML has cornered the market for the latest advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment needed to make cutting-edge chips that are faster, cheaper and more efficient.
However, the company began skipping some final testing in its factories last year to speed up delivery. This meant customers get their machines more quickly, but ASML had to delay about 2 billion euros of sales that were expected to ship in the first quarter.
The Dutch company’s customers include Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which have been investing heavily to keep up with rebounding demand as COVID-19 lockdowns ended. It competes with Japan’s Nikon Corp in deep ultraviolet machines used to produce more mature chips.
In the first quarter, ASML shipped nine of its newest EUV machines, which etch smaller circuits while increasing capacity and speed.
The company kept its guidance for 20 percent sales growth and a capacity for 55 EUV units this year, as it is doubling capacity in comparison to 2020 for EUV, Dassen said.
