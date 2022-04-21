Japan trade deficit extends longest run since 2015

SURGING PRICES: The yen’s sharp drop to a 20-year low since last month could compound the effects of high energy prices that are fueling Japan’s trade shortfall

Bloomberg





Japan’s imports continued to surge, driven by soaring energy prices and a weaker yen, extending a sequence of trade deficits to an eighth straight month as export gains slowed.

Imports jumped 31.2 percent from a year earlier on higher oil, coal and gas prices, compared with a 28.9 percent rise forecast by analysts.

A stronger expansion of chipmaking shipments supported continued gains in exports, but a fall in auto shipments dragged on the pace of gains.

While the trade deficit narrowed to ￥412.4 billion (US$3.2 billion), the streak of shortfalls is the longest since early 2015, providing another possible reason for yen selling as Japan’s currency continues to slide against the US dollar.

The yen’s sharp drop to a 20-year low since last month would compound the impact of energy prices that are fueling Japan’s trade shortfall in coming months.

The continued gains in exports are unlikely to be enough to outweigh imports and support a fragile economy that is expected to have contracted slightly in the first quarter.

“Trade will be pretty much neutral for growth in the first quarter,” said economist Yuichi Kodama at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “With the Ukraine situation weighing on the global economy and China expected to slow down, I don’t think exports can be a growth driver going ahead.”

A weaker yen usually bodes well for the economy by making exports more competitive and boosting the value of overseas earnings.

However, policymakers are increasingly pointing to negative impacts of costlier imports and higher energy bills for consumers.

It also boosts the cost of materials that companies buy abroad, crimping their profit margins.

“Energy prices themselves are surging, but people tend to blame a weaker yen for exacerbating the rise,” Kodama added. “The government has no choice but to keep explaining the rises in energy costs and adding measures to help people cope with it.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has boosted fuel subsidies to help households cope with higher gasoline prices. He is expected to announce further economic measures in the coming days to ease the pain of rising prices.

Last month’s data showed that the value of Japan’s overseas shipments rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier compared with economists’ estimate of a 17.1 percent increase. Seasonally adjusted, exports rose 1.7 percent last month from the previous month after falling in February.

Japan’s exports are susceptible to risks in major markets. As China’s COVID-19 lockdowns stoke concerns about a slowdown, that nation reported its biggest decline in consumer spending and highest unemployment rate since the early months of the pandemic. In the US, there is a risk that aggressive interest rate hikes to combat inflation could cool demand.

Gains in the value of shipments to China sharply cooled to 2.9 percent from 25.8 percent in February. Exports to the US rose 23.8 percent, while exports to Europe climbed 16.8 percent.