Citing war, IMF cuts global outlook

‘A TOUGH TIME’: The IMF cut its global growth forecast from 4.4 percent to 3.6 percent, saying the war in Ukraine would slow world economic growth and boost inflation

AP, WASHINGTON





The IMF on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 190-country lender cut its forecast for global growth to 3.6 percent this year, a steep falloff from 6.1 percent last year and from the 4.4 percent growth it expected in January.

It also said it expects the world economy to grow 3.6 percent again next year, slightly slower than the 3.8 percent it forecast in January.

A tractor sprays fertilizer on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 5. Photo: Reuters

The war — and the darkening outlook — came just as the global economy appeared to be shaking off the impact of the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“The war will slow economic growth and increase inflation,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters on Tuesday.

The IMF expects Russia’s economy — battered by sanctions — to shrink 8.5 percent this year and Ukraine’s 35 percent.

US economic growth is expected to drop to 3.7 percent this year from 5.7 percent last year, which had been the fastest growth since 1984. The new forecast marks a downgrade from the 4 percent the IMF had predicted at the beginning of the year.

Europe, heavily dependent on Russian energy, would bear the brunt of the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. For the 19 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF forecasts collective growth of 2.8 percent this year, down sharply from the 3.9 percent it expected in January and from 5.3 percent last year.

The IMF expects the growth of the Chinese economy, the world’s second-biggest, to decelerate to 4.4 percent this year from 8.1 percent last year. Beijing’s “zero COVID-19” strategy has meant draconian lockdowns in bustling commercial cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Some commodity-exporting countries, benefiting from the rising price of raw materials, are likely to defy the trend toward slower growth. For example, the IMF raised its growth forecast for oil producer Nigeria — to 3.4 percent this year from the 2.7 percent it expected in January.

The IMF forecasts a 5.7 percent jump in consumer prices in the world’s advanced economies this year, the most since 1984.

Central banks are raising interest rates to counter rising prices, a move that could choke off economic growth. By driving up prices of oil, natural gas and other commodities, the Russia-Ukraine war has made their task of fighting inflation while preserving the economic recovery even trickier.

The conflict also has “triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” the IMF said, and cut supplies and raised prices of fertilizer and grain produced in Russia and Ukraine, threatening food security in Africa and in the Middle East.

The IMF emphasized the uncertainty surrounding its forecasts, and the difficulty governments and central banks face in trying to adjust to rapidly changing circumstances.

“The war may get worse. The sanctions may tighten up. COVID may roam again around the world,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. “For policymakers — a tough time.”