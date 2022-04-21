Namchow income down on rising production costs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Baking oil manufacturer Namchow Holdings Co Ltd (南僑投資控股) yesterday reported that net income fell 33.98 percent year-on-year to NT$185 million (US$6.33 million) in the first quarter, as escalating production costs and China’s economic slowdown took a toll on its profitability.

The results translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.75, it said in a regulatory filing.

Unfavorable factors became evident last month, when net income tumbled 46.46 percent year-on-year to NT$87.54 million, or EPS of NT$0.35, it said.

Profit from its China operations dwindled 58.7 percent to 19.36 million yuan (US$3 million) due to a delay in government subsidies and ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai, Namchow said.

Its Shanghai subsidiary, Namchow Food Group (Shanghai) Co (上海南僑食品集團), in March last year collected 529 million yuan in government subsidies, the company added.

China is the largest market for Namchow, accounting for about 60 percent of its sales, followed by Taiwan with 24 percent, New Zealand and Australia with 6 percent, the US with 4 percent, Europe with 3 percent and Thailand with 1 percent, the company’s annual report showed.

Production cost hikes further squeezed profitability, as international prices for palm oil have shot up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February that raised fears of supply crunches, it said.

Namchow said it would deepen its presence in China and Southeast Asia to take advantage of strong demand for cooked rice and related products.