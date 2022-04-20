AUTOMAKERS
Stellantis halts Russia plant
US-European automaker Stellantis NV yesterday announced the suspension of production at its factory in Russia, citing a lack of parts and sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The group had already announced last month that it was halting imports and exports to and from Russia. Production for the local market at the Kaluga factory southwest of Moscow also slowed, and the company had warned that it would have to suspend work due to shortages of components. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted it to transfer that production to Hordain in France and Luton in England, it said.
INDONESIA
Central bank retains rates
The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged to support the economy’s recovery, while downgrading its growth outlook and saying it would keep a watch on price pressures fueled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record-low 3.5 percent as expected by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The key rate was last adjusted in February last year. The central bank also lowered its economic growth forecast this year to a range of 4.5 to 5.3 percent, from 4.7 to 5.5 percent earlier.
BANKING
CMBC president removed
China Merchants Bank Co’s (CMBC, 招商銀行) shares yesterday slumped in Shanghai and Hong Kong markets after the surprising departure of its president, Tian Huiyu (田慧宇). Tian, 56, had spent nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking. He was removed from his current role and subject to further assignment with immediate effect, the Shenzhen-based bank said in a statement late on Monday. Wang Liang (王良), chief financial officer and board secretary of Merchants Bank, is to be in charge in the interim, the statement said. Tian’s term was scheduled to end in June.
RETAIL
Navis selling supermarket
Asian buyout firm Navis Capital Partners has selected Rothschild & Co to help with a potential sale of its premium supermarket chains in Malaysia, which could be worth more than 1 billion ringgit (US$235 million), people with knowledge of the matter said. The Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm and its financial adviser are preparing to start a sale process to gauge prospective investors’ interest in The Food Purveyor SDN, the people said. Other companies in the industry and private equity firms have expressed interest, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.
FOOD
Arla to offer milk incentives
Dairy giant Arla Foods is willing to pay European farmers extra for milk based on how many carbon-reducing activities they can tick off a company list. The reward program would cover about 20 variables, such as using natural additives in feed to cut methane emissions by cows or following precision farming techniques, CEO Peder Tuborgh said in an interview. The bonus amounts still need to be determined, and the plan could be implemented as soon as next year. The incentives, which are still being hashed out, are meant to help the Denmark-based co-operative achieve its target of reducing farm-level emissions by 63 percent this decade.
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,