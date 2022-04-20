World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Stellantis halts Russia plant

US-European automaker Stellantis NV yesterday announced the suspension of production at its factory in Russia, citing a lack of parts and sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The group had already announced last month that it was halting imports and exports to and from Russia. Production for the local market at the Kaluga factory southwest of Moscow also slowed, and the company had warned that it would have to suspend work due to shortages of components. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted it to transfer that production to Hordain in France and Luton in England, it said.

INDONESIA

Central bank retains rates

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged to support the economy’s recovery, while downgrading its growth outlook and saying it would keep a watch on price pressures fueled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record-low 3.5 percent as expected by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The key rate was last adjusted in February last year. The central bank also lowered its economic growth forecast this year to a range of 4.5 to 5.3 percent, from 4.7 to 5.5 percent earlier.

BANKING

CMBC president removed

China Merchants Bank Co’s (CMBC, 招商銀行) shares yesterday slumped in Shanghai and Hong Kong markets after the surprising departure of its president, Tian Huiyu (田慧宇). Tian, 56, had spent nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking. He was removed from his current role and subject to further assignment with immediate effect, the Shenzhen-based bank said in a statement late on Monday. Wang Liang (王良), chief financial officer and board secretary of Merchants Bank, is to be in charge in the interim, the statement said. Tian’s term was scheduled to end in June.

RETAIL

Navis selling supermarket

Asian buyout firm Navis Capital Partners has selected Rothschild & Co to help with a potential sale of its premium supermarket chains in Malaysia, which could be worth more than 1 billion ringgit (US$235 million), people with knowledge of the matter said. The Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm and its financial adviser are preparing to start a sale process to gauge prospective investors’ interest in The Food Purveyor SDN, the people said. Other companies in the industry and private equity firms have expressed interest, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

FOOD

Arla to offer milk incentives

Dairy giant Arla Foods is willing to pay European farmers extra for milk based on how many carbon-reducing activities they can tick off a company list. The reward program would cover about 20 variables, such as using natural additives in feed to cut methane emissions by cows or following precision farming techniques, CEO Peder Tuborgh said in an interview. The bonus amounts still need to be determined, and the plan could be implemented as soon as next year. The incentives, which are still being hashed out, are meant to help the Denmark-based co-operative achieve its target of reducing farm-level emissions by 63 percent this decade.