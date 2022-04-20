Denmark to boost green energy, North Sea gas output to quit Russian supply

Reuters, COPENHAGEN





The Danish government yesterday said it aimed to significantly boost renewable energy supply and temporarily increase production of natural gas from its fields in the North Sea, in a move to rapidly become independent of Russian supplies.

“We will increase production of natural gas in the North Sea for a limited time period,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in rubles, a counter to the bloc’s sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with Danish soldiers as she visits the Almegaards barracks on the island of Bornholm on April 7. Photo: AFP

“We are convinced it’s better to produce gas in the North Sea than buying it from Vladimir Putin,” Frederiksen said.

Denmark could effectively become independent of Russian gas next year with supplies from the North Sea, she added.

“But since we are part of the European gas network, we also need the other countries to become independent,” she said.

Denmark wants to phase out natural gas entirely and will quadruple the production of solar and onshore wind energy by 2030, and the government will give subsidies to help households switch heating systems so only green gas will be in use after 2030, Frederiksen said.

The government also presented plans to drastically increase power production from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, as well as introducing a uniform carbon tax on companies’ emissions.

The government aims to increase production from land-based wind and solar power fourfold within eight years and boost offshore wind power production by between 1 and 4 gigawatts.