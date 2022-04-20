UBS Group AG, Barclays PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Bank of America Corp have cut their forecasts for China’s full-year economic growth, as the country sticks to tough anti-COVID-19 curbs and lockdowns to control a worsening outbreak.
UBS downgraded its GDP growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 5 percent “in light of the intensified downward pressure on the economy,” economists led by Tao Wang (王濤) said in a report to clients on Monday.
The same day, Barclays economists cut their assessment by 20 basis points to 4.3 percent “in expectation that COVID disruptions will be prolonged.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of America cut its full-year growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent, with its key concerns being disruptions from COVID-19 controls, it said in a report on Monday.
Standard Chartered lowered its projection to 5 percent from 5.3 percent in a report that cited the “growing toll” from lockdowns.
The UBS economists said they expect more policy support, “mainly in the form of more infrastructure investment, stronger credit growth, and easier property policy.”
However, they added that they do not see the government doing “whatever it takes” to achieve a growth target of about 5.5 percent this year, “nor shift the COVID policy soon.”
Bank of America economists expect the current lockdowns and restrictions in the Yangtze River Delta — an industrial powerhouse that covers Shanghai — to last until the middle of next month, with no further full lockdowns in other major cities or economic hubs.
In a more bearish case where partial or full lockdowns spread to more hubs, the shock to growth would be more long-lasting and significant, resulting in mere 3.5 percent expansion this year, the economists added.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd also cut its forecast for China’s economic growth by 50 basis points to 4.8 percent, as COVID-19 lockdowns dampen consumption and put supply chains under further strain.
On late Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) told banks to meet the “reasonable funding needs” of local government financing vehicles, it said in a document released with the foreign exchange regulator.
It also urged more lending to people with “flexible employment,” such as taxi drivers, online shop-owners and truck drivers, and provide longer-term and cheaper loans to small businesses.
In the announcement of 23 measures, the central bank vowed to step up the use of targeted tools, including the relending program, which provides funds for banks to lend to sectors that include those hit by the pandemic.
The various relending programs are expected to lead to 1 trillion yuan (US$156.8 billion) in additional bank loans, it said.
However, the announcement suggests that “the chance of broad policy interest rate and RRR [reserve requirement ratio] cuts is lowered further as the PBOC did not mention them in the discussion on monetary policy tools,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts, including Hui Shan (閃輝),wrote in a report. “Instead, the PBOC’s monetary easing could be more reliant on targeted policy tools in coming quarters.”
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,