Top banks slash growth forecasts for China

Bloomberg





UBS Group AG, Barclays PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and Bank of America Corp have cut their forecasts for China’s full-year economic growth, as the country sticks to tough anti-COVID-19 curbs and lockdowns to control a worsening outbreak.

UBS downgraded its GDP growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 5 percent “in light of the intensified downward pressure on the economy,” economists led by Tao Wang (王濤) said in a report to clients on Monday.

The same day, Barclays economists cut their assessment by 20 basis points to 4.3 percent “in expectation that COVID disruptions will be prolonged.”

Shanghai’s roads are nearly empty of traffic yesterday as COVID-19 lockdowns continue in China’s biggest city. Photo: Bloomberg

Bank of America cut its full-year growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent, with its key concerns being disruptions from COVID-19 controls, it said in a report on Monday.

Standard Chartered lowered its projection to 5 percent from 5.3 percent in a report that cited the “growing toll” from lockdowns.

The UBS economists said they expect more policy support, “mainly in the form of more infrastructure investment, stronger credit growth, and easier property policy.”

However, they added that they do not see the government doing “whatever it takes” to achieve a growth target of about 5.5 percent this year, “nor shift the COVID policy soon.”

Bank of America economists expect the current lockdowns and restrictions in the Yangtze River Delta — an industrial powerhouse that covers Shanghai — to last until the middle of next month, with no further full lockdowns in other major cities or economic hubs.

In a more bearish case where partial or full lockdowns spread to more hubs, the shock to growth would be more long-lasting and significant, resulting in mere 3.5 percent expansion this year, the economists added.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd also cut its forecast for China’s economic growth by 50 basis points to 4.8 percent, as COVID-19 lockdowns dampen consumption and put supply chains under further strain.

On late Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) told banks to meet the “reasonable funding needs” of local government financing vehicles, it said in a document released with the foreign exchange regulator.

It also urged more lending to people with “flexible employment,” such as taxi drivers, online shop-owners and truck drivers, and provide longer-term and cheaper loans to small businesses.

In the announcement of 23 measures, the central bank vowed to step up the use of targeted tools, including the relending program, which provides funds for banks to lend to sectors that include those hit by the pandemic.

The various relending programs are expected to lead to 1 trillion yuan (US$156.8 billion) in additional bank loans, it said.

However, the announcement suggests that “the chance of broad policy interest rate and RRR [reserve requirement ratio] cuts is lowered further as the PBOC did not mention them in the discussion on monetary policy tools,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts, including Hui Shan (閃輝),wrote in a report. “Instead, the PBOC’s monetary easing could be more reliant on targeted policy tools in coming quarters.”