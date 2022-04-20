The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is planning to mobilize a funding package bigger than the COVID-19 response for nations to deal with various resulting and ongoing crises.
The Washington-based institution has lowered its estimate for global growth for this year to 3.2 percent from a January prediction of 4.1 percent, president David Malpass told reporters on a call on Monday.
The decline was spurred by a cut in the outlook for Europe and central Asia, which includes Russia and Ukraine, he said.
Photo: AFP
The global forecast for this year compares with last year’s 5.7 percent expansion, he said.
Malpass said he expects to discuss a new 15-month crisis-response package of about US$170 billion to cover this month through June next year with the bank’s board in coming weeks, with about US$50 billion of this amount to be deployed in the next three months.
“This is a continued, massive crisis response given the continuation of the crisis,” he said, adding that the new initiative would exceed the US$157 billion mobilized for the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malpass’ comments and plans come ahead of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings taking place this week in Washington, where food security, inflation, debt and the shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are set to feature.
The World Bank last month announced a US$3 billion funding package for Ukraine that it expects to be approved and deployed over the coming months.
Malpass said he expects the debt crisis for low- and middle-income nations to worsen this year.
“Countries are under severe financial stress — 60 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress or at high risk of it,” Malpass said, repeating the bank’s call for improvements to the G20’s so-called Common Framework to reorganize the debt of countries in danger of default.
In related news, the IMF on Monday said that debt accumulated by businesses and individuals worldwide could slow economic recoveries from the COVID-19 crisis.
In a chapter of its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said the debt burden could hold growth back in developed countries by 0.9 percent and in emerging markets by 1.3 percent over the next three years.
“Financially constrained households and vulnerable firms, which have grown in number and proportion during the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to cut spending by more, especially in countries where the insolvency framework is inefficient and fiscal space limited,” the lender said.
To avoid exacerbating problems, government should “calibrate the pace” of phasing out aid and spending programs, it said.
“Where the recovery is well underway and balance sheets are in good shape, fiscal support can be reduced faster, facilitating the work of central banks,” it said.
For struggling sectors, governments could offer aid to prevent bankruptcies, or provide incentives for restructuring, rather than liquidation.
“To lessen the burden on public finances, temporary higher taxes on excess profits could be envisaged. This would help claw back some of the transfers to firms that did not need them,” the IMF said.
Additional reporting by AFP
