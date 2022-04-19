INDONESIA
Exports hit US$26.5bn record
Exports last month rose to an all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in global commodity prices and swelled the nation’s shipments of steel, coal and palm oil. Exports climbed 44.36 percent year-on-year, beating all analyst forecasts in a Bloomberg survey for a total value of US$26.5 billion last month. Southeast Asia’s largest economy recorded a trade surplus of US$4.53 billion, also beating all economists’ estimates. The country, which remains a net oil importer, saw its imports jump 30.85 percent to US$21.97 billion last month, another record high.
SINGAPORE
House sales bounce back
Home sales rebounded last month, signaling that demand is holding up, even as the city state seeks to cool a residential property boom. Purchases of new private apartments last month climbed to 654 units, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. That is about 21 percent higher than the 542 units sold the previous month. The figures suggest there is still appetite for homes in the city state, especially among dwellers looking to upgrade from public to private units.
RIDE-HAILING
DiDi might delist from NYSE
DiDi Global Inc (滴滴) is to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a sign that the ride-hailing giant is heeding Beijing’s call to address concerns about how its data is handled abroad. The company said in statement on Saturday that it would not apply to sell shares on any other stock exchange before finishing the move in the US, adding that it would continue to explore a potential listing on another internationally recognized exchange.
TRANSPORT
Uber, Rakuten join forces
Uber Technologies Inc plans to integrate Rakuten Group Inc’s payment services into its Uber Eats app and later its Uber mobility app in Japan. Rakuten operates a broad range of e-commerce and fintech services and has a widely used Rakuten Points loyalty program. The integration with Uber Eats, which is to be rolled out in stages by the end of this month, would enable Rakuten account holders to log in without a pre-existing Uber account and earn and spend their Rakuten Points or Rakuten Pay credit, the companies said yesterday.
PALM OIL
Sime Darby loses top buyer
Cargill Inc, one of the word’s biggest agricultural traders, stopped buying palm oil products from Sime Darby Plantation Bhd after the US said it found indicators of forced labor in the Malaysian grower. Cargill has suspended all new sourcing of palm oil and derivative products from Sime Darby since Feb. 25, the world’s biggest oil palm planter by acreage said in an e-mailed response to questions. Sime did not give a reason for the halt, but said that it is in talks with Cargill, a direct customer.
CHINA
Foreign chambers talk virus
Representatives of foreign companies were yesterday to meet Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (王文濤) to discuss the impact of COVID-19 controls, as outbreaks and lockdowns spread across the country and damage the economy. Wang was to meet representatives from European, Japanese, US and other chambers of commerce, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the