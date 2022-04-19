World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Exports hit US$26.5bn record

Exports last month rose to an all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in global commodity prices and swelled the nation’s shipments of steel, coal and palm oil. Exports climbed 44.36 percent year-on-year, beating all analyst forecasts in a Bloomberg survey for a total value of US$26.5 billion last month. Southeast Asia’s largest economy recorded a trade surplus of US$4.53 billion, also beating all economists’ estimates. The country, which remains a net oil importer, saw its imports jump 30.85 percent to US$21.97 billion last month, another record high.

SINGAPORE

House sales bounce back

Home sales rebounded last month, signaling that demand is holding up, even as the city state seeks to cool a residential property boom. Purchases of new private apartments last month climbed to 654 units, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. That is about 21 percent higher than the 542 units sold the previous month. The figures suggest there is still appetite for homes in the city state, especially among dwellers looking to upgrade from public to private units.

RIDE-HAILING

DiDi might delist from NYSE

DiDi Global Inc (滴滴) is to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a sign that the ride-hailing giant is heeding Beijing’s call to address concerns about how its data is handled abroad. The company said in statement on Saturday that it would not apply to sell shares on any other stock exchange before finishing the move in the US, adding that it would continue to explore a potential listing on another internationally recognized exchange.

TRANSPORT

Uber, Rakuten join forces

Uber Technologies Inc plans to integrate Rakuten Group Inc’s payment services into its Uber Eats app and later its Uber mobility app in Japan. Rakuten operates a broad range of e-commerce and fintech services and has a widely used Rakuten Points loyalty program. The integration with Uber Eats, which is to be rolled out in stages by the end of this month, would enable Rakuten account holders to log in without a pre-existing Uber account and earn and spend their Rakuten Points or Rakuten Pay credit, the companies said yesterday.

PALM OIL

Sime Darby loses top buyer

Cargill Inc, one of the word’s biggest agricultural traders, stopped buying palm oil products from Sime Darby Plantation Bhd after the US said it found indicators of forced labor in the Malaysian grower. Cargill has suspended all new sourcing of palm oil and derivative products from Sime Darby since Feb. 25, the world’s biggest oil palm planter by acreage said in an e-mailed response to questions. Sime did not give a reason for the halt, but said that it is in talks with Cargill, a direct customer.

CHINA

Foreign chambers talk virus

Representatives of foreign companies were yesterday to meet Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (王文濤) to discuss the impact of COVID-19 controls, as outbreaks and lockdowns spread across the country and damage the economy. Wang was to meet representatives from European, Japanese, US and other chambers of commerce, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.