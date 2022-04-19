China’s economy grew 4.8 percent in the first quarter, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, warning of “significant challenges” ahead as a COVID-19 resurgence threatens Beijing’s ambitious annual target.
The world’s second-biggest economy was already losing steam in the latter half of last year with a property slump and regulatory crackdowns.
However, Beijing’s unrelenting “zero COVID” approach to outbreaks in multiple cities this year has clogged supply chains and locked down tens of millions of people, including in the economic dynamos of Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as the northeastern grain basket of Jilin.
Photo: AFP
China’s GDP growth was 4.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, a figure that beat analysts’ expectations and was up from 4 percent in the final months of last year.
Yet the data does not entirely take in the gnawing impact of the lockdown in Shanghai, which has left millions stuck at home for several weeks.
Virus restrictions hitting key cities last month also gouged at retail sales, driving up the unemployment rate.
It ups the ante on officials to meet the country’s full-year growth target of about 5.5 percent in a pivotal political period for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) who is eyeing another term in power at the 20th National Congress to be held later this year.
“With the domestic and international environment becoming increasingly complicated and uncertain, economic development is facing significant difficulties and challenges,” bureau spokesman Fu Linghui (傅令輝) said yesterday.
While China saw an uptick in manufacturing growth earlier this year — with a shot in the arm from spending during the Lunar New Year holiday — curbs on movement struck several parts of the country last month, disrupting businesses and keeping consumers at home.
Industrial production growth eased to 5 percent last month, down from the January-to-February period, bureau data showed.
Retail sales last month sank 3.5 percent and the urban unemployment rate rose to 5.8 percent.
“March activity data suggests that China’s economy slowed, especially in household consumption,” Oxford Economics lead China economist Tommy Wu (胡東安) said in a note.
China’s central government is trying to balance “minimizing disruption against controlling the latest wave of COVID infections,” he said, adding that there could be a drag on economic activity into next month, if not longer.
Last week, automakers, including XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車) and Volkswagen AG, warned of severe disruptions to supply chains and possibly even a complete halt on production if the lockdown on Shanghai’s 25 million inhabitants persists.
Separately, China’s housing slowdown deepened last month, with new home sales falling the most since the downturn began in July last year.
Sales by value dropped 29 percent last month from a year earlier, Bloomberg calculations based on year-to-date figures released by the bureau showed.
Real-estate development investment dropped 2.4 percent after a brief expansion in the first two months of this year.
The decline is another blow to the embattled property sector, which has been hit by a cash crunch among developers that has disrupted construction, shattered home-buyer confidence and led to a wave of debt defaults.
China’s government last month pledged to prevent a “disorderly collapse” in the property sector, which makes up about one-quarter of GDP.
Last month’s home sales figures do not show the full impact of lockdowns in Shanghai and some parts of the southern metropolis of Guangzhou that have kept potential buyers away.
Last week, several other places, including Suzhou and parts of Zhengzhou, also imposed tighter controls to combat infections.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
