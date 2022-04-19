Biden to issue rules for infrastructure funding

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars support US manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.

The guidance that was to be issued yesterday requires that the materials purchased — whether it be for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband Internet — be produced in the US, administration officials said.

However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as US manufacturing capacity increases.

US President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector,” said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China and other nations with interests that diverge from the US’.

With inflation at a 40-year high ahead of this year’s midterm elections, he is betting that more domestic production would ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package initially triggered higher prices.

“From day one, every action I’ve taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle: Made in America,” Biden said in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday. “It takes a federal government that doesn’t just give lip service to buying American but actually takes action.”

The roughly US$700 billion the government devotes annually to procuring goods is supposed to prioritize US suppliers, but regulations going back to the 1930s have either been watered down or applied in ways that masked the use of foreign imports, Biden said.

The administration could not say what percentage of construction material for existing infrastructure projects is US-made, even though the federal government is already spending US$350 billion on construction this year.

The new guidelines would enable government officials to know how many dollars go to US workers and factories.

Tucked into the bipartisan infrastructure package that became law in November last year was a requirement that starting on May 14 “none of the funds” allocated to federal agencies for projects can be spent “unless all of the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in the project are produced in the United States.”

That is according to yesterday’s 17-page guidance.

The guidance includes three standards for these requirements to be waived: if the purchase “would be inconsistent with the public interest”; if the needed materials are not produced “in sufficient and reasonably available quantities or of a satisfactory quality”; or if US materials increase a project’s cost by more than 25 percent.

US manufacturers are about 170,000 jobs short of the 12.8 million factory jobs held in 2019, as manufacturing jobs began to decline before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, the US has 6.9 million fewer manufacturing jobs compared with the 1979 peak, a loss caused by outsourcing and automation.