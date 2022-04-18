Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Friday said that it plans to purchase 70 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green energy by 2030, after the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer signed an agreement with Foxwell Power Co (富威電力) to buy 2.36 million kWh of green electricity this year.
Foxwell is a subsidiary of solar power supplier Shinfox Energy Co (森崴能源), which is under the corporate umbrella of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密), an affiliate of Hon Hai.
Hon Hai said it would increase the amount of green energy it buys every year to reach a total of 70 million kWh by 2030 as part of efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions at its offices in Taiwan.
Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times
The purchase plan would reduce carbon emissions by 35,140 tonnes, which is equivalent to planting 2.92 million trees, it said.
Hon Hai said it is making concrete efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change as it prepares to implement its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, which designate smart environmental protection as the path to achieving its environmental sustainability goals.
Hon Hai chief environmental protection officer Hung Jung-chung (洪榮聰) said that as one of the founding members of the Taiwan Alliance for Net Zero Emission, the company would come up with measures to trace greenhouse gas emissions at all of its plants to facilitate its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increase green power usage.
The efforts are expected to contribute to the group’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Hung said.
Hon Hai’s ESG strategies echo the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which include “affordable and clean energy,” “responsible consumption and production,” and “climate action,” the company said.
